All for 73: Timaru cricket fan Noel Veitch spends final moments watching Black Caps win

Longtime cricket fan Noel Veitch died at the age of 73 on the final day of New Zealand's historic ICC World Test Championship final against India.

Noel Veitch started playing cricket when he was 11 and yesterday the cricket nut died watching Black Caps win the historic World Test Championship over India.

Timaru, 73, died unexpectedly of a heart attack in bed with the televised cricket match – an ending his daughters Vickie Elliotte and Deborah Absolom believe was appropriate.

“He would have been a very lucky man with that win,” Absolom said.

Veitch played for Timaru’s Star Cricket Club well into his 40s and in his later years spent many hours on the sidelines cheering his three grandsons on following in his footsteps.

One of Elliotte’s fondest memories is the school holidays when her father, a teacher, played with them for hours or tried, unsuccessfully, to teach them to play cricket.

“Neither of us can throw a cricket ball,” Absolom laughed.

It wasn’t just cricket that he was passionate about. Veitch was a huge fan of the Otago Highlanders and still met the members of the Dunedin Teachers College team he played for.

Having two girls also encouraged a great deal of involvement in netball.

One of Absolom’s fondest memories is the years he coached her netball team and had him by her side during the highs and lows of the game.

Cricket fan Noel Veitch’s final moments saw him watching the Black Caps en route to Thursday morning’s historic victory. Photo/Getty Images

But Veitch was equally passionate about teaching – a career that began when he left Timaru to enter teacher training in 1967.

He was happy to find that he had been sent back to Timaru when he graduated and spent his first years working at Timaru Main School from 1970 onwards.

It was the beginning of a 42-year career in which he combined his love for sports and his passion for teaching.

He also taught at Waimataitai School before taking on the adjunct lead role at his youth school, Timaru South, where he spent the last 18 years of his career.

“He loved teaching,” Elliotte said. It is clear that he passed this on to his daughters, who are both also teachers.

They remember conversations with their father about whether he would ever take on the role of principal, but he explained that it was time in the classroom with his students that kept him going so long in the career.

Towards the end of the girls’ elementary school years, Veitch asked if it was okay if he moved to their school to teach.

The worst, they said, was not being allowed to be in his class while listening to all their friends raving about how much fun he was.

Di Jones, who described Veitch as her mentor in her early years of teaching, said that Veitch was not only a teacher but also a friend to his students.

“He had a great way of dealing with children. He always brought out the best in them,” she said

He was deeply involved in sport at every school where he worked and was a lifelong member of the Canterbury Primary School Sport Association.

Elliotte said he always believed that sport was a great leveling up because no matter what background a kid came from, they could succeed in the field of sport.

She said he was saddened that even that had changed in recent years, so the family thought it appropriate to ask in his obituary for donations to Timaru South School for sports equipment instead of flowers.

As for family, he was “devoted” to his two daughters and five grandchildren, Elliotte said.

He traveled for a few years after retiring in 2012, but since then he had spent as much time as possible with his grandchildren and was on the sidelines of their sports matches whenever he could.

“When the grandchildren came, we weren’t the apple of his eye anymore,” Elliotte laughed.

Veitch had developed Parkinson’s in recent years, which slowed him down, but he never let it down.

“It must have been incredibly difficult for him because he couldn’t move the way he wanted, but he didn’t complain once. He was always very positive.”

Veitch will bid farewell to what will likely be a big service at Sopheze On The Bay on Thursday at 1:30 PM.

His more than 40 years of teaching Timaru and his involvement in sports meant he was “incredibly famous,” Elliotte said.

“You couldn’t go anywhere without finding someone he knew.”