Hannah Summerson takes reins at Montgomery in girls tennis | News, Sports, Jobs

Hannah Summerson always assumed that one day she would help coach tennis with her mother Theresa, the girls tennis coach of South Williamsport. After all, her mother coached her while she was a standout player at South Williamsport.

But then an opportunity presented itself. Summerson wanted to take up coaching at one point, but didn’t think it would if he was only a year away from college.

Summerson was named the girls’ tennis coach at Montgomery, her first coaching appearance after a notable career with South Williamsport in high school and then Lycoming College.

“Coaching for Montgomery was just an opportunity that presented itself that I didn’t expect at all, but I kind of thought why not, I guess,” said Summerson. “So here we are.”

Summerson becomes one of the youngest coaches in District 4 at 22, but she hopes she’s only a few years older than her players, which is something that helps her get along with them.

“I hope that works in my favor and I think it does. Even the girls I played with in college a year or two ago were the same age as the seniors on the team.” said Summerson. “It’s going to be interesting to find that thin line between being friends and being a coach. I think it will be to my advantage that I am a bit older, because I can identify with them. I just joined high school five or six years ago and college a year or two ago, so I know what it’s like.

“I think I can coach them by thinking about how I thought not so long ago.”

The former Mountie is more than excited to get started with her team and help the program take the next step. Montgomery’s has had countless talented tennis players and district runs over the years, and Summerson hopes she can help the team achieve even greater success.

“Because they are a small school, they have a lot of girls on their team. I think 20 have already signed up. Because they are so small, it really impresses me that they have so many. I know they have a lot of athletic girls who are into other sports. So they are grinders, they are hard workers, they are athletes.” said Summerson. “I think they’ve been reaching the districts’ quarters in the last four years. So my hope is to take them to the next level and really improve that way, and I think we will be able to do that and it’s exciting for the girls to have a new coach and someone they can relate to identify. It hasn’t been that long since I played in high school. Only my energy and connection with them will help them.”

Summerson graduated from South Williamsport in 2016 and was a standout with the Mounties for four years. In singles she was a quarterfinalist in the district competition and in doubles she reached the semifinals in her senior year. She also helped the Mounties reach the state tournament in her final season.

Summerson has built a remarkable career at Lycoming. She broke the program record for doubles wins at the ITA Regionals, setting it at 44. For combined wins, she holds the Lycoming record with 93 after breaking it at the MAC Individual Championships.

“It means a lot to me (to have those records) but I think I have to praise the team. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team and coaches and I grew up here and lived so close, I had so much support here on the ground, my family and the people I played with and coaches who even coached me from a young age,” said Summerson. “That’s really what I attribute it to. I don’t look back and feel like ‘oh I’m the person who has all these records.’ I was just excited to be able to play and have that success overall. It was fun.”

The Montgomery players get a great coach who knows the tennis game more than well. And given that she is only a year away from playing her final season, Summerson has a lot to offer the players and the program.

“I am really looking forward to it. I don’t think I expected it a month ago. When the opportunity presented itself, I thought ‘wait this is really something I would love to do’. It’s still new so I haven’t even met the team or the girls yet so I’m really looking forward to that and getting started in the summer and I’m hopeful we’re going to have a really good time. “

