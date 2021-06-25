Sindh allocates Rs1.5 billion for hockey stadium







KARACHI: PHF President Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said on Thursday that the Sindh government has allocated 1.5 billion rupees for the reconstruction of Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium. The provincial government would also establish an excellent hockey school in Karachi, the PHF president said during a press conference together with PHF secretary Asif Bajwa here. He also said that PHF would give central contracts to 20 players. As per the details, Rs 1.5 billion has been allocated for the hockey stadium project. Khokhar said he met with the Prime Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, and discussed all the details regarding the reconstruction of the hockey stadium and the school of excellence. He said the construction and development work would be completed in a year and the remaining work would be done next year. He said the hockey stadium would be a new one. All shops, offices and godowns would be demolished and rebuilt. He added that shop owners, branch managers and others who conduct their business on a rental basis would be given priority in the new stores and offices, but on the current market status. A hostel for the players, an administration block and a small clubhouse would also be built. He said the hockey stadium lease has been pending since 1993, but PHF resolved the issue last year and the stadium lease would now continue through 2050. He said the school of excellence would enroll under 13 boys from across the province, where they would be educated and taught hockey. Professional coaches would be hired to coach the boys, he said. He said that the stadium’s design and floor plan were developed by Pakistani army engineers and that COAS Qamar Javaid Bajwa played an important role in it. At Pakistan’s 18th rank in the current world championship, the PHF president said it was because he did not participate in the FIH pro League and then did not play due to Covid-19. But when Pakistan resumed its international matches and tournaments, the team would gradually improve, he said. Our team is hard at work and how we played against the Netherlands in the World Cup qualifying rounds, everyone has seen it, he said.



