Midsummer Musings: Young Stars Shine in NBA Conference Finals

With the outstanding play of young budding superstars under the brightest lights of the playoffs, the NBA may be experiencing a changing of the guard.

by Will Ennis





This is the first edition of Midsummer Musings, a summer column about the latest happenings in the sports world.

If the third round of the NBA playoffs has shown viewers anything, it’s that we’re witnessing a changing of the guard. Certainly, the best players in the world not yet in the playoffs probably won’t face the same problems next year: LeBron James and Anthony Davis will try to stay healthy, as will Kyrie Irving and James Harden, while Stephen Curry will benefit from a clean bill of health for Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Many of the injuries that plagued these playoffs can likely be attributed to the NBA’s shortened schedule due to the pandemic, and all of these players are likely to return in a more effective manner next year. Still, their respective absences from these playoffs allowed a new crop of stars to take center stage in the most important games of the season.

In the first game of his first-ever Western Conference Finals appearance, in the midst of his playoff debut, 24-year-old eminently explosive Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker burst forth. After a dismantling of the defending champion Lakers in the first round and a clean sweep of the Denver Nuggets in the second, there were still some doubts about the Bookers Suns ceiling, especially with new arrival Chris Paul set to start the game. to miss. their Conference Finals matchup after testing positive for COVID-19. Silencing those voices, Booker posted his first career triple-double behind a statline of 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in 44 minutes as he led the Suns to a six-point win in Game 1 over the Clippers.

Even more exciting was the finish of Game 2. One point behind with 0.9 seconds to go, many had expected Suns’ nascent supernova, fresh off the most dominant outing of his fledgling career, to find the ball and take his chance post-season glory with a game-winning shot. Instead, Booker showed the evolution of his game and dismissed complaints that he was a player who scored first and did not contribute to winning games. Booker, who was already wearing stitches on his nose thanks to a headbutt from Patrick Beverly, placed a screen on Ivica Zubac, a 7-foot, 234-pound mountain of a man, to free young and up-and-coming center Deandre Ayton from getting to the brink. to roll. A perfect incoming pass later, Ayton slammed into the game-winning alley-o-o as time went on, securing a 2-0 series lead for the Suns.

In two games, Booker showed his general evolution that led to the incredible success of the Suns. We already knew he was a dynamic scorer. This is the same player who scored 70 points in one game against the Celtics in 2017. But in addition to developing the areas that allowed him to show overall dominance in Game 1, Booker has become the type of player who will sacrifice his own personal glory to make the winning game. When those traits come together within the same player, something special happens. Booker has become the type of player who can be the first option on a legitimate title contender, and the Suns are now reaping just two wins from the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.

A similar outbreak is occurring in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young, the 22-year-old point guard phenom for the Hawks known for his ability to shoot great distances, has led an upstart fifth seed Atlanta Hawks all the way to an upset victory in Game 1 of their Conference Finals matchup. In the process, Young defeated an overperforming Knicks team in the first round (much to the chagrin of these writers), along with the No. 1 seed in the East, the Philadelphia 76ers, in a second-round series that lasted seven games. Young, like Booker, achieves all this success in his first playoff appearance. In addition to his incredible play that peaked with a 48-point, 7-rebound, 11-assist line Wednesday night at Milwaukee Young, he embraced his role as an underdog spoiler and road villain in these playoffs, first harnessing the energy of opposing crowds. at Madison Square Garden and now at Milwaukees Fiserv Forum. He has proven time and again that he is built for the biggest basketball stage.

The absence of the NBA’s usual established stars at this stage of the playoffs has opened the window for young players like Booker and Young to anchor firmly in the conversation for the top 15 to 20 players in the league, and the competition-wide parity resulting from their ascents creates one of the most intriguing title races in recent memory.

Each of the four remaining teams, the Bucks, Hawks, Clippers and Suns, could win the title this year, and each of those teams would achieve something that seemed unattainable for decades. None of these franchises have won an NBA championship since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976, and each of them is said to have a satisfying storyline.

Will Giannis Antetekoumpo, the 26-year-old Bucks, two-time MVP and one-time Defensive Player of the Year finally secure his first ring, allaying concerns about his games’ ability to translate to the playoffs? Will the Suns win it all and give 36-year-old Hall of Famer Chris Paul his long-awaited first championship in the process on the first ballot? Will the Clippers go all out as Kawhi Leonard, who takes his eventual return to play from an ACL injury, earns his third ring with a third franchise, while also justifying co-star Paul George, who struggled tremendously last year in his playoff run? Or will the Hawks realize one of the most shocking single-season turnarounds in league history, announcing the arrival of Trae Youngs at just 22 years old and kick-starting a potential Eastern Conference dynasty?

For the first time in years I really have no idea which of these teams is the favorite to pull it off. The emergence of exciting young talent in teams that have waited so long for an opportunity to return to the fray has blown this title race wide open, and I think I speak for all basketball fans when I say the change is a welcome one. These playoffs have already given us two competitive, exciting rounds of basketball, and they’ve delivered a conclusion that I can’t wait to watch.