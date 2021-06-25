Tennis-Murray hopes to write a new chapter of Wimbledon’s love story

By Martyn Herman

LONDON (Reuters) – Wimbledon returns next week after a two-year absence, making it one of Center Court’s favorite matches as two-time former Great Britain champion Andy Murray tries to turn back the years.

The 34-year-old is one of the crown jewels of British sport after putting an end to 77 years of pain by winning the 2013 Wimbledon title and repeating that feat three years later.

But hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019, the second a resurfacing procedure, have made Murray a rarity at the All England Club in recent years and his last singles match was a painful defeat to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals of 2017.

The former world number one returns as a wildcard this year, with a ranking of 119, and while his hopes of adding a third title seem distant, Murray will be assured of huge support every time he hits the hallowed ground. enters.

He has only played a handful of Tour-level matches this year, having missed the Australian Open due to a positive COVID-19 test and opted out of participating in the French Open.

At Queen’s Club last week, he showed flashes of his wagging game as he won his first round match before being overpowered by Italian Matteo Berrettini, the eventual champion.

groin injury

Murray said he struggled with a groin injury at Queen’s and can only hope his body stays together long enough to be competitive at Wimbledon.

If so, there will be plenty of seeds eager to avoid an early encounter with a player who knows Wimbledon grass like the back of his hand.

However, it is a big if.

“He hasn’t played much, but what I’ve seen is someone trying to get well,” said former Wimbledon champion John McEnroe, who will work for ESPN during the tournament.

“I just hope he can maintain a level of health where he can do his thing. If he could he would be in the top 10. Obviously for me he’s not able to go 100%.

“I don’t know how much longer he can go when he’s basically playing at 80%. Obviously it’s not a hundred. When he gets into the 90s you would see his ranking rise quickly because it’s clear he’s still always want to play.”

Murray’s desire is clearly still there and he clearly draws inspiration from the world’s number one Novak Djokovic, who is also 34, Rafa Nadal, who is 35, and the 39-year-old wonder that Roger Federer is – the trio he once was. seriously competed.

After beating Benoit Paire at Queen’s Club, he got choked up when he spoke on court and may well shed more tears over the next two weeks as he tries to write another exciting chapter of his love story at Wimbledon.

“I always say to myself, and maybe it’s not the best way of thinking, but every game could be my last,” Murray said at Queen’s. “I want to get the most out of every game I play and every tournament I get the chance to participate in.”

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)