Deep Thoughts with Mark Seidel: Time to Fix Sudbury’s AAA Hockey System

Article content We have just completed another OHL Priority Selection and the OHL Under-18 Draft and a total of two children from the Sudbury area have been selected. The Hamilton Bulldogs selected Alex Pharand as 14th overall and he will be a big part of their future. In the seventh round, Sam McCue was selected by the Peterborough Petes, and he has a chance to become an impactful player in the OHL. This follows the 2020 OHL Priority Selection and U18 drafts, where a Sudbury player, Noah Beaulne, was selected in the 15th round by the Kingston Frontenacs. That’s all folks. Three players in two years. By comparison, in the same four designs, the Sault Ste. Marie has had eight draft picks, including three first-rounders, while the North Bay has selected seven players. Historically, this city has produced three draft picks in one round, but those days are over. Does anyone really believe that these sister cities have better hockey players? I can guarantee you the answer is no.

Article content Is it because this city has stopped producing players with the ability to play at the next level? Absolutely not. Were there any players who should have been selected but have been bypassed? Absolutely. The problem is that our AAA system is seriously broken and needs to be repaired. For those who don’t know, we have two small hockey clubs in this town and each has an AAA hockey program. People may know that years ago a AAA Collaboration Committee was formed to try and alleviate some of these problems (full disclosure: I sat on this committee with some dedicated hockey people) and it had progressed to the point where we started developing and writing a constitution and terms of reference so that the group could be autonomous to correct the myriad problems faced by our AAA teams. Unfortunately, a combination of emboldened and upset parents and a few board members showed up and eliminated the collaboration committee, putting AAA hockey back in their hands and making decisions based on what was right for their associations. Let me break the news to everyone: this isn’t working. One of the consequences of this dysfunction is that families choose to send their children south to play and leave our city when they are 14 or 15 years old. Think about that. Smart, intelligent parents who love their children dearly choose to let them move south, live with a club, go to another school, and leave their friends and family behind so they can participate in an AAA program that gives their children the best chances for success.

Article content Only this year, Pharand started the year in Barrie, while McCue chose to play for the Colts all year. That’s been a trend lately, with players like Oliver Smith, Sam Assinewai and Wilson Farrow all pulling away and becoming OHL draft picks. I’ve tried to fight against the departure of children all my career because I don’t think it’s the right choice, but I feel like we’re swimming upstream because people have lost faith in the system and the results. The two small hockey clubs in this town operate house league, A and AA hockey and as I mentioned, historically they each have their own AAA hockey programs. I know and respect many of the people on both boards and I admire their commitment and appreciate their willingness to get involved, but the fact that they are dealing with all the problems of house League, A and AA hockey these days, together with the complexities and nuances of AAA hockey, too much is being asked of these volunteer community members. With all that anecdotal evidence, I’d like to ask the Sudbury Minor Hockey Association and the Nickel City Minor Hockey Association to take the following steps: Look at jointly creating a separate board to deal exclusively with the AAA issues and work to improve the AAA experience in this city. Let’s call it the AAA Co-Operation Committee. This board should have seven members, with each association getting one place each. The remaining five spots must be filled by community volunteers with some interest and experience in AAA, elite hockey or junior hockey. An important caveat is that no parents with children in AAA hockey are allowed to serve on the committee. This ensures impartiality and the potential for conflicts of interest.

Article content This committee should be tasked with drafting internal rules and statutes to set out a roadmap for the functioning of the committee. This committee has full autonomy over the city’s AAA teams and is charged with improving all facets of the AAA experience, including reducing costs, promoting player, and helping elite players reach their ceiling. Part of the mandate of this committee would be to provide more support and resources to the coaches, such as skills development, positional specialists and off-ice training. It would be up to the committee, but I am convinced that we should eliminate with two AAA teams in every division up to the midget because it prevents the best players from playing together. Research has shown that elite players need to practice and play with other elite players to reach their ceiling. The elimination of these additional AAA teams will improve and strengthen the A/AA teams in this city. As a bonus, players who have been at the bottom of a AAA roster can gain confidence by getting the chance to improve and reach their ceiling. We should have AAA starting in small atom, with one team all the way up, including large dwarf. Players who show passion, ability and aspire to be elite should start that process in a small atom and compete at that age against the best in Ontario. I am a very proud Sudburian who has been working in hockey for 29 years and it is disheartening to see what has happened to the elite players in this city but I really feel we can improve things with these simple changes.

Article content We’ve done our very best to keep the casual and recreational players in the game and improve their experiences, and I think it’s time we put in the same effort to improve the experience and results for the AAA players. The question that small hockey clubs ask every time they make a decision should always be: is this for the betterment of youth, for our players? and if the SMHA and NCHA associations ask themselves that question, I really feel the answer will be a resounding yes. Those are my deep thoughts for June Mark Seidel leads North American Central Scouting. Hes a longtime scout and executive in OHL and other junior leagues and is active in minor hockey. Reach Seidel [email protected] follow on Twitter@MarkSeidel.

