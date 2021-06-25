Sports
Cricket New Zealand’s WTC triumph shows nice guys can finish first
By Amlan Chakraborty
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Long derided as the “nice guys” of the sport, New Zealand’s World Test Championship (WTC) win is seen as confirmation of their own reserved cricket brand.
Kane Williamson and his men braved India and the wet weather of Southampton to become the first World Test Cricket Champion, receiving praise for their attitude as well as their aptitude.
New Zealand’s impeccable behavior has been almost an anachronism in the brutal world of cricket, where confrontations are routine and rejections are ugly.
The country’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, made that point when she praised the “brilliant and humble squad” in her congratulatory message.
“Over a number of years, we have seen the development of a team and team culture that has taken New Zealand cricket to a global level,” she said.
Even disheartened India fans, who often struggle to cope with such defeats, pulled their hats off to New Zealand, which called former England captain Mike Atherton “everybody’s second favorite team” after the win.
Pace spearheads Trent Boult’s transformation from a cocky little boy to “Lovely Trenty” explains how the humble approach has worked for New Zealand.
“I definitely play my best cricket, or I bowl my best, when I’m, well, I sure laugh, I kind of run around, I do damn funky circles and attractive and whatever it is,” Boult previously told The Cricket Monthly this month.
But their optimistic outlook has not dampened their performance, with New Zealand reaching the semi-finals of each of the last four 50-over World Cups and finishing second in 2015 and 2019.
They entered the WTC final as the world’s top-ranked test team after winning seven of their last eight matches, including two against Virat Kohli’s India last year.
Their approach is in stark contrast to that of trans-Tasman rivals Australia, who not only embraced a ruthless type of cricket, but also ridiculed New Zealand’s approach.
Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin admitted he had sled several New Zealand players into the 2015 World Cup final for making him “uncomfortable” with their “nice” attitude.
Australia’s win-at-all-cost approach was blamed for South Africa’s 2018 ball-mess scandal, which forced a cultural overhaul of their cricket.
Suspensions were handed out and the captaincy handed over, but three years after “Sandpapergate” the scars are still visible as Australia continues to struggle on the pitch.
But in the end New Zealand’s humility and grace on the pitch only made them more likable – they triumphed in the WTC for their skill and never-say-die spirit.
If there was one player in that playing XI whose career best reflected it, it was retiring wicketkeeper BJ Watling.
“He’s a special member, a leader in that group, and really embodies what this team is about…,” Williamson said in his tribute.
“It’s quite fitting to send him off with … a sloppy performance close to his heart.”
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)
