Former Harlem, Belvidere football coach Jim Morrow at South Beloit





After 15 seasons with Harlem and one with Belvidere, Jim Morrow is now entering the world of eight-man football as the coach of South Beloit. The Sobos were 2-4 last season. It’s very exciting, Morrow said. It’s just a completely different way of looking at the game. It really set my imagination to work. Morrow was 101-51 with 13 playoff appearances in 15 years in Harlem with offenses built around a double threat quarterback. He was 1-5 in one season at his alma mater in Belvidere. More:Belvidere’s new football coach Tony Ambrogio says: ‘We can turn it around’ I think the progress in Belvidere is very good, but logistically it didn’t look like it would go so well, said Morrow, who teaches English in Harlem. There is an hour difference in calling schedules (between Harlem and South Beloit) and another 25 minutes drive. I needed something logistically more favorable. There are such good people at Belvidere. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to coach there, however brief it was. The players and management were great. I will miss them. But I was unable to make it long term after trying it for a year. Morrow thinks the number of players in the school will make a bigger difference than the number of players on the field. South Beloits 262 students are about one-eighth the size of Harlems and a quarter of Belvidere’s student population. More:Harlem’s Cooper, Palos Named MVPs as NIC-10 All-Conference Football Team Released The width of the field is limited, so anything in eight-man seems to translate into a relative version of eleven-man football, Morrow said. The same things go with winning at 8-man as at 11-man. You have to take care of the ball, you have to tackle and you have to block. Those were the things that would be emphasized. But I hope having a smaller group means the relationships will be much stronger and we can do some really meaningful things. The smaller operation of an eight man program allows me to put energy into more buckets and give these guys a better experience. Forreston promotes Janicke Keynon Janicke has been promoted from assistant coach to replace Kyle Zick as head coach at Forreston, which has won three Class 1A state titles since 2014. Janicke graduated from Forreston in 2012 and has been an assistant with the Cardinals since 2016. Kyle Zick (21-7 in three seasons) retires, but remains on the staff as an assistant. Janicke teaches at Forreston and has also coached wrestling, athletics, and softball at the school. He was the head JV football coach and varsity coordinator for the past season. He is exactly the person we need to continue the strong tradition of success on and off the pitch for Forreston football, Zick said in a press release. Forreston Superintendent Sheri Smith said: We are grateful that Coach Janicke is willing to take on the role of head coach. We know the time and sacrifices it takes to execute a quality program and we appreciate Coach Janickes’ willingness to allow him to lead our young men. Matt Trowbridge: [email protected]; @matttrowbridge

