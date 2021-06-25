Connect with us

Sports

O’Brian van Prep takes his lacrosse, hockey talents to Nazareth College | Sport

Published

44 seconds ago

on

By

 


DANVERS As long as he plays sports, Sean O’Brian is asked the same question over and over.

Which do you like more, hockey or lacrosse? Lacrosse or hockey? Which one is it?

“It’s always been split in the middle for me my whole life, so I never knew the best way to answer that,” said O’Brian, an 18-year-old from Swampscott who just graduated from St. John’s Prep. .

Now he doesn’t have to.






Prep's O'Brian takes his lacrosse, hockey talents to Nazareth College

St. John’s Prep long-stick middie Sean O’Brian will play both lacrosse and hockey at Nazareth College in New York State. Rose Raymond photo


ROSE RAYMOND [email protected]


Later this summer, O’Brian will leave for Nazareth College in Rochester, NY to continue his studies and also play for the Flyers lacrosse team in midfield. He will also string them for the hockey team as a fast, strong skate striker.

“It’s definitely going to be a drag, but I can’t wait to get started,” said O’Brian, who will be hosting Lincoln-Sudbury along with his fellow Eagles in Saturday’s Division 1 North title game (11am) at Glatz Field.

In what has been a dominant season for St. John’s Prep lacrosse (15-1), O’Brian has played a pivotal role as a defensive stopper and groundball specialist. Part of a defensive unit that has limited opponents to just 78 goals in 16 games, he brings skill, strength and smarts to the field every time he steps on it.

“Sean plays lacrosse the way he plays hockey with aggressiveness, physicality and stick checks,” said St. John’s Prep head coach John Pynchon. “His hockey wrists and his ability to move his hands and handle the stick when defending and scooping ground balls, Sean is great at that. And he throws really, really hard checks, which is another part of his hockey background. “

When O’Brian first visited Nazareth last October, he said he was getting some big New England vibes on campus. “It felt like Massachusetts,” he said.

His love for the school grew even more after he learned about the Business Administration and Physiotherapy programs (which he is both interested in). Meeting other people during his visit, including head lacrosse coach Rob Randall and other members of the Flyers staff who recruited him, sealed the deal.






Prep's O'Brian takes his lacrosse, hockey talents to Nazareth College

Born in Swampscott, Sean O’Brian is part of a St. John’s Prep lacrosse defense unit that gives up fewer than five goals per game. Rose Raymond photo


ROSE RAYMOND [email protected]


O’Brian, the youngest of Ann and Dave’s four children, looked at other schools in upstate New York, such as Hartwick, Clarkson, and Skidmore, but knew Nazareth would suit him.

“How will Sean’s skills translate in Nazareth? I think he’s going to be great there,” Pynchon said. “Nazareth plays an up-tempo, fast-paced game, so for his LSM position, Sean will take what he’s doing here and take it to that level and be really good at it.”

O’Brian’s father, who grew up in Kitchener, Ontario and played four seasons of NCAA hockey at Bowling Green (winning an NCAA title as a senior in 1984 under head coach Jerry York), asked his son if he thought he could play two sports. play in college.

“I said, ‘That would be unreal, but do I have that chance?'” said Sean O’Brian, who plays both left and center. “Well, my dad knows the Nazareth hockey coach (George Roll, who played with the elder O’Brian in college), he’s watched some of our games, and I think he liked what he saw.”

St. John’s Prep head hockey coach Kristian Hanson said he liked the way O’Brian constantly worked to improve himself, put in the time needed to earn a spot on the varsity as a senior and overcome injuries to earn himself a spot. in the Eagles’ row.

“Sean has worked hard to build his stamina and skate off the rust after his injury,” said Hanson. “We relied on him as a hard worker and an energetic guy who showed some offensive ability. He is also a strong skater, which is so important in the college competition. It will make Sean very versatile.”






Prep's O'Brian takes his lacrosse, hockey talents to Nazareth College

Long stick midfielder Sean O’Brian and the St. John’s Prep lacrosse team will face Lincoln-Sudbury for the Division 1 North championship at Glatz Field tomorrow morning. Rose Raymond photo


ROSE RAYMOND [email protected]


O’Brian, a student at St. John’s Prep since he was in seventh grade, is naturally grateful that he and his lacrosse teammates were able to play this season after the 2020 campaign was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. Knowing what the Eagles had in store for the Eagles this spring in terms of talent and team chemistry, and now seeing them put it all together and get one step closer to their goal of hoisting a state championship trophy was an exciting way for him to end his high school career.

“The end is near,” said O’Brian, whose older brother Colin also attended St. John’s. “I graduated, but it almost doesn’t feel that way because I still ride here every day and see the same kids as I always do. But the reality is I have less than (a week) or so left. I want to dig that much deeper and not take it for granted, to do something meaningful every time I step on the pitch.”

||||



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: