O’Brian van Prep takes his lacrosse, hockey talents to Nazareth College | Sport

DANVERS As long as he plays sports, Sean O’Brian is asked the same question over and over.

Which do you like more, hockey or lacrosse? Lacrosse or hockey? Which one is it?

“It’s always been split in the middle for me my whole life, so I never knew the best way to answer that,” said O’Brian, an 18-year-old from Swampscott who just graduated from St. John’s Prep. .

Now he doesn’t have to.

Later this summer, O’Brian will leave for Nazareth College in Rochester, NY to continue his studies and also play for the Flyers lacrosse team in midfield. He will also string them for the hockey team as a fast, strong skate striker.

“It’s definitely going to be a drag, but I can’t wait to get started,” said O’Brian, who will be hosting Lincoln-Sudbury along with his fellow Eagles in Saturday’s Division 1 North title game (11am) at Glatz Field.

In what has been a dominant season for St. John’s Prep lacrosse (15-1), O’Brian has played a pivotal role as a defensive stopper and groundball specialist. Part of a defensive unit that has limited opponents to just 78 goals in 16 games, he brings skill, strength and smarts to the field every time he steps on it.

“Sean plays lacrosse the way he plays hockey with aggressiveness, physicality and stick checks,” said St. John’s Prep head coach John Pynchon. “His hockey wrists and his ability to move his hands and handle the stick when defending and scooping ground balls, Sean is great at that. And he throws really, really hard checks, which is another part of his hockey background. “

When O’Brian first visited Nazareth last October, he said he was getting some big New England vibes on campus. “It felt like Massachusetts,” he said.

His love for the school grew even more after he learned about the Business Administration and Physiotherapy programs (which he is both interested in). Meeting other people during his visit, including head lacrosse coach Rob Randall and other members of the Flyers staff who recruited him, sealed the deal.

O’Brian, the youngest of Ann and Dave’s four children, looked at other schools in upstate New York, such as Hartwick, Clarkson, and Skidmore, but knew Nazareth would suit him.

“How will Sean’s skills translate in Nazareth? I think he’s going to be great there,” Pynchon said. “Nazareth plays an up-tempo, fast-paced game, so for his LSM position, Sean will take what he’s doing here and take it to that level and be really good at it.”

O’Brian’s father, who grew up in Kitchener, Ontario and played four seasons of NCAA hockey at Bowling Green (winning an NCAA title as a senior in 1984 under head coach Jerry York), asked his son if he thought he could play two sports. play in college.

“I said, ‘That would be unreal, but do I have that chance?'” said Sean O’Brian, who plays both left and center. “Well, my dad knows the Nazareth hockey coach (George Roll, who played with the elder O’Brian in college), he’s watched some of our games, and I think he liked what he saw.”

St. John’s Prep head hockey coach Kristian Hanson said he liked the way O’Brian constantly worked to improve himself, put in the time needed to earn a spot on the varsity as a senior and overcome injuries to earn himself a spot. in the Eagles’ row.

“Sean has worked hard to build his stamina and skate off the rust after his injury,” said Hanson. “We relied on him as a hard worker and an energetic guy who showed some offensive ability. He is also a strong skater, which is so important in the college competition. It will make Sean very versatile.”

O’Brian, a student at St. John’s Prep since he was in seventh grade, is naturally grateful that he and his lacrosse teammates were able to play this season after the 2020 campaign was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. Knowing what the Eagles had in store for the Eagles this spring in terms of talent and team chemistry, and now seeing them put it all together and get one step closer to their goal of hoisting a state championship trophy was an exciting way for him to end his high school career.

“The end is near,” said O’Brian, whose older brother Colin also attended St. John’s. “I graduated, but it almost doesn’t feel that way because I still ride here every day and see the same kids as I always do. But the reality is I have less than (a week) or so left. I want to dig that much deeper and not take it for granted, to do something meaningful every time I step on the pitch.”

