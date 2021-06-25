Sports
NSW Blues halfback Nathan Cleary says he’s just getting started, but what makes him so good?
In the hour before kick-off in the State of Origin series opener, Brad Fittler’s NSW players do all sorts of weird and wonderful things to prepare for the game.
The coach talks to fellow Blues legend Andrew Johns, who can still easily slip into class clown mode.
Behind the couple stands Nathan Cleary, sideways against a wall. He throws a ball behind his back. A split second later, he swings the same arm to the opposite side of his body to catch the ball as it bounces back to him.
He continues to do it again and again, Fittler and Johns are oblivious to the party trick just a few feet away.
Moments later, Cleary grabs a few more balls and begins to juggle, with the poise of a seasoned circus performer.
He’s on the brink of running out as NSW’s main man on the biggest rugby league show in the world, but all that matters now is making sure he keeps juggling as long as possible.
Don’t drop it!
It started out as more of a fun thing, but I did it once and played well, so I kept trying to do it, Cleary says. It’s all about hand-eye [co-ordination] and I’m going to work on it.
The skill was taught to all Penriths players a few years ago by assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo. He asked his players to juggle 10 seconds first and then 20 seconds. He wished they could take a minute to see if they could work.
For those who failed to meet the incremental goals, Ciraldo would impose light-hearted penalties. It was all kind of fun.
The thing with Nathan is with any kind of skill, drilling… you give him something to do and damn every day until he gets it right.
Panthers assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo
But Cleary didn’t stop until he was the best juggler in the group.
Gradually, most of the Clearys Panthers teammates dropped out. The boomboxes and basketballs were more fun.
But their number 7 made juggling part of his pre-game routine.
The thing with Nathan is with any kind of skill, practice, anything like that… you give him something to do and damn every day until he gets it right, Ciraldo says. It was the same with his kicking in time, his passing.
It’s just amazing the work he puts into everything.
On Sunday night, Cleary will have the chance to give NSW its third State of Origin series win in four years. It will be his 10th Origin appearance for the Blues.
At 23, he is on track to match the records of the great halfbacks of the modern era Andrew Johns, Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk. None of them had played 10 Origin games before their 24th birthday.
But how did Cleary go from the kid who turned a football shirt inside out 12 years ago to play his first rugby match on a field in suburban Auckland, against kids nearly twice his size, to the most meticulous professional?
People will tell stories about [Cronk] in 20 years, but I’ll tell Nathan Cleary stories.
NSW and Penrith Head of Performance Hayden Knowles
And what are the methods that propelled him to the top?
I can’t tell you how much I respect him as a 23-year-old because he’s like a 32-year-old Cronk, said Hayden Knowles, head of NSW and Penrith.
There are famous stories of Cronk, about how he prepared diligently and professionally. In 20 years people will tell stories about him, but I will tell Nathan Cleary stories.
While juggling may be the latest trick to help him topple Tom Trbojevic as the best player of the moment, it won’t be the last thing he’ll do before rushing into Suncorp Stadium.
That will check his diary, filled with notes on what to do for the team and weaknesses to exploit in the opposition, including 18-year-old Queensland whiz kid Reece Walsh.
The notes are compiled from study sessions throughout the week, most of them in a small video room in Penrith’s state-of-the-art academy, where Cleary sits long after his teammates have gone home.
On outings, Cleary will ask Penriths coaching staff if he can borrow their laptops for a quick refresher on game night and match days before jotting down more tips.
What’s actually on those pages?
I can’t share them, Cleary jokes. It is classified.
Jarome Luai thinks he knows.
Hes always writes down what the games are, what he can do about the opposition, what he can do to make us better, says NSW five-eighth. I don’t know what else he has there, but it definitely works for him this year.
In fact, I think I’ll just take it.
But what’s no secret is how NSW’s No.7 is setting new standards among professional NRL stars in how to prepare for games, making his $1 million-a-year deal with major finalists Penrith look like a steal for the club.
Just this week during Blues practice in Kingscliff, Cleary took over a defensive drill for the outside defenders. He told game one destroyer Tom Trbojevic exactly how he wanted him to run towards him.
whack!
Then he made this full tackle, Knowles says. This is the halfback performing the tackle drill.
Loading
Cleary has already been part of two NSW squads that have hoisted the Origin trophy in 2018 and 2019, but he never really got to make his mark on either one with longtime club mate James Maloney running the show.
NSW won the series in 2018, Fittler’s first year in the lead, before they even set foot in Queensland.
The following year, the Blues were ambushed in game one before Cleary was injured during the demolition of game two in Perth. He missed the series decider in Sydney when Mitchell Pearce was dropped back into the No. 7 jumper to exorcise his Origin demons.
Fittler has always supported Cleary when there has been endless debate over who should be the NSW halfback.
Its now at the point where there is no debate, and probably will be for the next decade.
More than ever, this week has shown that Cleary is finally comfortable with this NSW team on his shoulders. You feel that a win in the series, inevitable in the eyes of many after the defeat of the Blues game, will be its defining moment yet.
Before naming his team for game one in this year’s series, Fittler called Cleary. He wanted him to meet him and assistant coach Craig Fitzgibbon.
Fittler refused to give instructions to his game manager, instead asking Cleary how he thought NSW could beat Queensland.
He was actually my first point of contact, Fittler says. I just know how much effort he puts into the game. I ask what he thinks works, and then I work with Fitzy on that from a coaching point of view.
I just know how much effort he puts into the game. I ask what he thinks works, and I work on that in a coaching way.
NSW coach Brad Fittler
Maybe it’s part of Fittlers’ strategy this year to empower his older players like Cleary and captain James Tedesco, but also probably a sign of the respect he has for Cleary.
To execute that game plan, Cleary talked a lot at Blues practice this week.
When the Blues wrapped their arms around each other in a tight circle at the end of the Thursday session, Cleary was most animated.
While it’s common for halfbacks and kickers to finish a session last, Clearys NSW and Penrith teammates know it’s an honor they’ll never deserve.
I challenged Matt Burton one night to be the last to leave the field, Knowles says. I tried to inspire him by just learning from Nathan, but I also had to giggle to myself, knowing he wouldn’t be the last. Nathan just wouldn’t let him.
Loading
So in the end [Penrith equipment manager] Alan Mair had to turn off the lights to get him off the field.
Ciraldo says: While everyone is playing table tennis, he watches the vision of the opposition. If you walk out and you think everyone has left the building, the halfback is still there 10 hours after it started.
He just won’t stop.
Where could Cleary end up? Who knows.
But if juggling is a barometer, then hell pushes itself further and harder than anyone else.
What drives me is to always get better, says Cleary. I don’t think I’ll ever be happy with where I am.
[Rugby league] is not something that feels like a chore to me. I’ve always loved footy and I feel like there’s a lot more to do in the game.
It really feels like I’ve only just started.
