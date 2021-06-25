NSW Blues halfback Nathan Cleary says he’s just getting started, but what makes him so good?

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size In the hour before kick-off in the State of Origin series opener, Brad Fittler’s NSW players do all sorts of weird and wonderful things to prepare for the game. The coach talks to fellow Blues legend Andrew Johns, who can still easily slip into class clown mode. Nathan Cleary juggles as a hand-eye trigger for Origin I in Townsville. Credit:Channel Nine Behind the couple stands Nathan Cleary, sideways against a wall. He throws a ball behind his back. A split second later, he swings the same arm to the opposite side of his body to catch the ball as it bounces back to him. He continues to do it again and again, Fittler and Johns are oblivious to the party trick just a few feet away. Moments later, Cleary grabs a few more balls and begins to juggle, with the poise of a seasoned circus performer. He’s on the brink of running out as NSW’s main man on the biggest rugby league show in the world, but all that matters now is making sure he keeps juggling as long as possible.

NSW halfback Nathan Cleary. Credit:Getty Don’t drop it! It started out as more of a fun thing, but I did it once and played well, so I kept trying to do it, Cleary says. It’s all about hand-eye [co-ordination] and I’m going to work on it. The skill was taught to all Penriths players a few years ago by assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo. He asked his players to juggle 10 seconds first and then 20 seconds. He wished they could take a minute to see if they could work. For those who failed to meet the incremental goals, Ciraldo would impose light-hearted penalties. It was all kind of fun. The thing with Nathan is with any kind of skill, drilling… you give him something to do and damn every day until he gets it right. Panthers assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo But Cleary didn’t stop until he was the best juggler in the group.

Gradually, most of the Clearys Panthers teammates dropped out. The boomboxes and basketballs were more fun. But their number 7 made juggling part of his pre-game routine. The thing with Nathan is with any kind of skill, practice, anything like that… you give him something to do and damn every day until he gets it right, Ciraldo says. It was the same with his kicking in time, his passing. It’s just amazing the work he puts into everything. On Sunday night, Cleary will have the chance to give NSW its third State of Origin series win in four years. It will be his 10th Origin appearance for the Blues. At 23, he is on track to match the records of the great halfbacks of the modern era Andrew Johns, Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk. None of them had played 10 Origin games before their 24th birthday.

But how did Cleary go from the kid who turned a football shirt inside out 12 years ago to play his first rugby match on a field in suburban Auckland, against kids nearly twice his size, to the most meticulous professional? People will tell stories about [Cronk] in 20 years, but I’ll tell Nathan Cleary stories. NSW and Penrith Head of Performance Hayden Knowles And what are the methods that propelled him to the top? I can’t tell you how much I respect him as a 23-year-old because he’s like a 32-year-old Cronk, said Hayden Knowles, head of NSW and Penrith. There are famous stories of Cronk, about how he prepared diligently and professionally. In 20 years people will tell stories about him, but I will tell Nathan Cleary stories. While juggling may be the latest trick to help him topple Tom Trbojevic as the best player of the moment, it won’t be the last thing he’ll do before rushing into Suncorp Stadium. Nathan Cleary studies notes for Origin I in Townsville. Credit:Channel Nine

That will check his diary, filled with notes on what to do for the team and weaknesses to exploit in the opposition, including 18-year-old Queensland whiz kid Reece Walsh. The notes are compiled from study sessions throughout the week, most of them in a small video room in Penrith’s state-of-the-art academy, where Cleary sits long after his teammates have gone home. On outings, Cleary will ask Penriths coaching staff if he can borrow their laptops for a quick refresher on game night and match days before jotting down more tips. What’s actually on those pages? I can’t share them, Cleary jokes. It is classified. Jarome Luai thinks he knows. Hes always writes down what the games are, what he can do about the opposition, what he can do to make us better, says NSW five-eighth. I don’t know what else he has there, but it definitely works for him this year.