F1 Fantasy Tips For The Styrian Grand Prix: Should You Go All In On Red Bull At The Red Bull Ring?

Red Bull's few home races kick off this weekend with the Styrian Grand Prix, but does that mean you have to double down on their drivers? Plus, we take a look at some interesting stats from the French GP and reveal a new F1 Fantasy prize for you to play for. First, you can win an autographed Lando Norris cap by joining the F1 Fantasy Summer League. More on that and some great upcoming prizes here. Now, on to the Styrian Grand Prix, the first of two rounds at the Red Bull Ring. Here's a look at Red Bull's two drivers and their credits for the Austrian double-header…







Who should you buy for the Styrian GP? Austria is Red Bull country and also potentially Max Verstappen ($25.6 million). Okay, he’s from the Netherlands, but Austria is a happy hunting ground for the Dutchman who won the 2018 and 2019 iterations of the Austrian GP and qualified second in his last three appearances at this track, including the 2020 Styrian GP. Given Red Bull’s proven ability at this track, it may be time to turn your chips to blue this weekend. In addition, Verstappen’s win in the French GP underlined his value for money in F1 Fantasy as he spends an average of 11 points per million dollars, three and a half points more than Lewis Hamilton’s average ($33.1 million).



Red Bull has scored 80 F1 Fantasy points more than Mercedes and is valued at $11 million less

As for teammate Sergio Perez ($18.6 million), it’s worth including him as he has scored all but two points on his visits to the Red Bull Ring and proves to be a great teammate for Verstappen. In fact, he earns over 10 points per million dollars spent on average, so it’s a good price too. But its price is rising at the time of writing, so it’s wise to get on the Perez train early if you have the budget. If not, don’t worry, try to include Red Bull as your constructor to maximize your points over the Austrian double header. TREMAYNE: Why the French GP marked a seismic shift in F1 and was a turning point in the title fight Other drivers include McLaren’s Lando Norris ($13.9 million), AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly ($11.8 million) and Haas’ Mick Schumacher ($5.8 million) who has scored more F1 Fantasy points than higher-end options Yuki Tsunoda ($8.4 million), Antonio Giovinazzi ($8.0 million) and George Russell ($6.2 million), so a very good price. There are no drivers in a race or qualifying series this weekend, but McLaren is on the cusp of a race series this weekend; while Ferrari is on the brink of a qualifying streak at the Styrian GP.



Of the drivers under $9 million, Mick Schumacher has scored the most with 59 points