Pullman companies ready for football | local

Pullman’s companies responded enthusiastically to Washington State University’s recent announcement that Martin Stadium will open at full capacity for the Cougar’s football games this fall.
I was delighted, said Tom Handy, owner of Paradise Creek Brewery, when he heard the news.
For many businesses, such as Handys, Cougar football games draw crowds to stay, dine, and shop in Pullman. Those crowds were absent last fall as the COVID-19 restrictions in Washington led to empty seats at Martin Stadium, travel restrictions and limited capacity at businesses.
Handy, who is also a Whitman County commissioner, said his restaurant makes much of its fall revenue during those weekends. He said the restaurant usually starts to get busy on the Thursday before the game and will stay busy through Saturday.
As soon as WSU made its announcement Tuesday, Handy said Paradise Creek Brewery received a call from an alumni association of WSU opponents who wanted to meet at the breweries Trailside Taproom.
Handy said this news is critical to the local economic recovery from COVID-19 as millions of dollars pour into Pullman and surrounding towns during football weekends.
Belle Potter, who owns the 42-room Cougar Land Motel with Greg Potter, has only been working at Pullman since October, but understands the effect Cougar’s home games have on local hotels.
Were very excited, she said about the upcoming football season.
Even before the announcement of WSUs, Potter said, the hotel had already received reservations for football weekends. There are days when they are fully booked which is a far cry from last October.
Fall 2020 was bleak, she said.
There were days when not a single person would come through the door, she said.
Not only were customers scarce, but the Potters had to close the motel for a while because they were sick with COVID-19.
Since then, she said, it has been night and day with the number of reservations and a sense of job security.
Jennifer Hackman, Pullmans economic development manager, said these games will get the dollars flowing again for hotels, restaurants and retailers.
This is the announcement businesses need, Hackman said in an email to the Daily News. The certainty it brings is a huge relief.
She still encouraged the public to be patient, as companies can see supply chain issues and recruiting difficulties. Handy said he is concerned about hiring enough staff to handle the increase in customers.
However, Hackman promised that the Pullman business will come back with a pretty big bang.
