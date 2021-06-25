Tennis ‘Golden Opportunity’ awaits Serena at Wimbledon





By Rory Carroll (Reuters) – Opportunity knocks for Serena Williams on the lawns of Wimbledon next week as she faces a smaller field on her best surface at the famed All England Club. Williams, 39, is continuing her quest for a record-matching 24th Grand Slam title, but her inconsistency has led many to question whether the tough American has the mental and physical strength to string together seven high-profile matches. “That’s the question everyone is asking,” Chris Evert, former world number one and 18-time Grand Slam champion, said ESPN analyst Chris Evert. The combination of a fast surface favoring power hitters like Williams and a field that sees rivals like Ash Barty and Simona Halep battling after injury and Naomi Osaka missing for personal reasons opens the door for Williams. “This is her golden opportunity for me,” said Evert. “If ever there was a year that has looked good in recent years, if there has ever been a Grand Slam she is capable, more than capable of winning… this year it would be Wimbledon.” Other threats to Williams, aside from Barty and defending champion Halep, including Bianca Andreescu, Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova, have yet to establish themselves as great grass-field players, Evert added. “(But) every coin always has two sides. This new generation is fearless and confident.” Fearless and confident is an apt description of 17-year-old Coco Gauff, who took Wimbledon by storm in 2019 when she defeated former champion Venus Williams en route to the fourth round, where she bowed to eventual title winner Halep. Gauff made it to the quarter-finals of the French Open this month and although her preparation for Wimbledon took a hit when she lost to Anastasija Sevastova in a warm-up on Wednesday, she is poised to take the next step in her young career. “She has developed her skills to another level during the clay-court season,” said Evert. Story continues “She got better and better with every tournament. I think when her serve is done, she can very well make it into the second week, even make a quarter or a half, very possible at Wimbledon.” Former number one in the world, John McEnroe, agreed with Evert. “I think she could potentially be absolutely late in the event, semi-finals, finals. It’s conceivable if things go well.” The Wimbledon main draw starts on Monday. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; editing by Ken Ferris)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos