Hockey referees prepared for Tokyo despite some “setbacks” due to pandemic | News Tokyo Olympics





NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 pandemic has denied them crucial playing time, but Indian Olympic veteran hockey referees Javed Shaikh and Raghuprasad RV are determined to give their best despite the “setbacks” of the past year.

Raghuprasad and Shaikh, who each have the experience of presiding over more than 100 international matches, are the only umpires chosen by the FIH from India to lead the Tokyo Olympics, which kick off on July 23.

“The last time I participated in an international competition was more than a year ago. Due to the pandemic, there were no tournaments and we were also unable to travel for outside assignments in recent months,” Raghuprasad said on Hockey. India’s podcast series ‘Hockey Te Charcha’.

“But this cannot be the reason for me not to fulfill my potential in Tokyo. We have to be on top of it and make the right referee decisions,” he added.

Shaikh, who is based in Mumbai, highlighted the challenges the duo faced in the run-up to the Olympics.

“We have both sacrificed the Olympics in the past. I was there in Rio (in 2016) and everything went very smoothly, but this time it was clearly very different because of the pandemic, and we had to change our plans because of a series lockdowns in our respective cities.

“In a normal scenario we would have been on the hockey field going through our exercises and fitness routine prior to a major tournament. The pandemic has given us a few setbacks, but we had to find ways to deal with it and be prepared for the task,” Shaikh said.

The preparations of the two officials include watching videos of tournaments and analyzing team structures and tactics.

“What helped during this time was Hockey India’s efforts to hold regular online sessions for hockey officials where we would discuss match scenarios and watch videos from various tournaments,” said Raghuprasad.

“We have also looked at the recent European Championships and analyzed how the structure of the teams has changed and the new tactics they are using,” he explains.

With the game speeding up and regulation time reduced to four quarters of 15 minutes each, the duo find fitness vital.

“Hockey is really fast now. Unlike before, we have to be in front of the ball and players are extremely fast these days. That’s why the FIH and Hockey India have their guidelines and they set benchmarks in terms of fitness,” Raghuprasad, who in more than 150 international matches, according to.

“Referees undergo fitness tests regularly, at least 4 times a year. Like players, we also have Yo-Yo and Dal Monte Sprint Test. We have to run 2200 meters in the Yo-Yo beep test and sprint 40 meters in less than six seconds. So in that meaning fitness is of utmost importance to us umpires too,” he added.







