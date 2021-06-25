Can Mike Miranda and Penn States’ offensive line silence the Ohio states’ stampede? Buckeye’s Best Opponents, No. 26





Columbus, Ohio Ohio State football opens the season on September 2 in Minnesota. We’re counting down the top 50 players the Buckeyes will face on that 2021 schedule. 6-3, 308 pounds, senior 2020 stats: Started all nine games on the left guard for the team that finished second in Big Ten in total offense (430.3). What did he do: The Akron native and a Stow-Munroe Falls graduate is entering his third season as a starter for the Nittany Lions. Hs will probably also start in third position. As a sophomore in 2019, Miranda started eight games on the right guard before moving to the left guard last season. Still, he is expected to take the helm at the center this fall. He succeeds Michael Menet, a seventh-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 draft. Miranda takes over a key role on the field under new PSU offensive coordinator and former OSU quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich. How he can hurt the state of Ohio: The raucous, white-out atmosphere that Penn State normally enjoys at home against the Buckeyes never materialized in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a more subdued setting, it was OSU’s defense line that overwhelmed in a 38-25 win. Miranda will be the one to call blocking orders and pick up blitzes on the line when PSU comes to Ohio Stadium. The Nittany Lions need to give third-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford more time to work and a fighting chance to run the ball and balance the attack. Last season, pressure from OSUs came from all quarters. Haskell Garrett and Tommy Togiai (three bags) blew up the center. Jonathon Cooper had one of his best career games coming off the brink. Miranda and the other two returning starters on the offensive line cannot allow Garrett, Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith to set the same tone this season. It is arguably the most crucial factor in whether Penn State can rise again as OSU’s main nemesis in 2021. Game date: October 30 at Ohio Stadium More about Miranda Miranda hopes to anchor the offensive line in the fourth spring Penn State 2021 Depth Chart Forecast: Where things stand after spring drills, position experiments and Kalen Kings rapid rise Mike Miranda Penn State bio Mike Miranda Twitter account Ohio States top 50 opponents No. 27: Oregon OL Alex Forsyth No. 28: Michigan QB JJ McCarthy No. 29: Rutgers WR Aron Cruickshank No. 30: Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot No. 31: Nebraska LB JoJo Domann No. 32: Michigan State DE Jacub Panasiuk No. 33: Minnesota OL Blaise Andries No. 34: Indiana CB Jaylin Williams No. 35: Oregon RB Travis Dye No. 36: Michigan WR Ronnie Bell No. 37: Penn State QB Sean Clifford No. 38: Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez No. 39: Nebraska DT Ben Stille No. 40: Rutgers running backs No. 41: Michigan running backs No. 42: Indiana S Devon Matthews No. 43: Oregon QB Anthony Brown No. 44: Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor No. 45: Oregon WR Devon Williams No. 46: Tulas RB Shamari Brooks No. 47: Penn State WR Parker Washington No. 48: Purdue RB Zander Horvath No. 49: Akron RB Teon Dollard No. 50: Michigan QB Cade McNamara Fields Bears jersey: Ohio State football fans can purchase Justin Fields’ new Chicago Bears jersey here. It is available in white, blue and orange and in men’s, women’s and youth sizes. There is also a cheaper T-shirt option. – More Buckeyes Coverage Quarterback Justin Fields, National Shot Put Champion Adelaide Aquilla Named Ohio State Athletes of the Year Ohio State footballs Chris Olave, Thayer Munford, Haskell Garrett named Walter Camp preseason All-Americans 5 Players to Watch as Ohio State Football Uses Day Camps to Build 5-Star Momentum in the Class of 2023: Buckeyes Recruiting Would Ohio State football fans ever accept missing out on the 12-team playoff? Hey Buckeye Talk Jaylin Williams Presents Half of Indiana’s Revenue-Driven Cornerback Duo: Buckeyes Top 50, No. 34 Where the reform of college sport’s name, image and likeness stands after Ohio’s Senate bill passes Ohio Senate Passes Bill Allowing College Athletes to Earn Revenue from Their Name, Image and Likeness







