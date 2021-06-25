Miami football legend Greg Olsen leads Tight End University

Miami football legend Greg Olsen who retired during the 2021 NFL outdoor season, created Tight End University in April with future Pro Football Hall of Famer Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowler George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers. The creation of TEU came after other groups with positions helped similar gatherings.

Tops of pass rushers, offensive linemen and quarterbacks have occurred in previous offseasons. Tight End University is which take place from Wednesday to Friday this week in Nashville. Among the TEs expected to compete in Nashville are Miami football alums Chris Herndon of the New York Jets and David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns.

Herndon and Njoku played together on the Miami soccer team. The tandem was exceptional for the Hurricanes in 2016. Herndon and Njoku combined for 71 receptions for 1,032 yards and 10 touchdowns during its inaugural season under former head coach Mark Richt in 2016. Njoku became a Cleveland first-round pick in 2017.

Njoku left for the NFL after his sophomore season in the red shirt. Herndon returned as a senior in 2017. During the 2017 ACC Coastal Division Championship season in Miami, Herndon had 40 receptions for 477 yards and four TDs as the second leading receiver for the Hurricanes. Herndon was a fourth round pick of the Jets in 2018.

In four seasons at Cleveland, Njoku has 112 receptions for 1,279 yards and 11 TDs. Herndon has 71 receptions for 796 yards and seven TDs in his three NFL seasons. Brevin Jordan who was a fifth-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2021 NFL Draft is the latest TE from Miami to add to the legacy of the original TE U.

Behind Jordan stands fourth-year TE Will Mallory. With Jordan moving up to the NFL, Mallory is expected to have a breakthrough in 2021. Jordan finished his Miami career with 105 receptions for 1,358 yards and 13 TDs. Mallory will enter the 2021 season with 43 receptions for 659 yards and seven TDs.

Olsen has 87 receptions for 1,215 yards and six TDs in three seasons with the Miami football program. The Chicago Bears selected Olsen as the 31st pick in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Olsen spent four seasons in Chicago before being traded to the Carolina Panthers, where he spent the next nine seasons.

Olsen retired after spending the 2020 season with the Seattle Seahawks. Olsen finished his NFL career with 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 TDs. During a performance on Pardon My Take Olsen talked about what led him, Kelce, and Kittle to found TE U.

“This is what used to piss me off as a tight end in the NFL. There’s one position in the NFL that gets everything I’ve never played before or even played the sport of football. All these guys who’ve never played a tight end, but still only play football and then when they want to make the switch to try it in the NFL, they’re like, ‘Yeah, let’s just make that guy a tight end.’ That always annoyed me. Every mini camp, every training camp, we had random guys on our team who had never played soccer. I was like why was the Auburn point guard never made a safety? I’d say you have no idea how hard this sh** is.”

Olsen made it point speaking with Yahoo Sports that players who switch positions will not be invited to TE U until they have played the position in the NFL. Former Miami basketball player Jimmy Graham has been a Pro Bowl TE in the NFL but did not play football until his basketball career with the Hurricanes came to an end.

Olsen leading TE U with Cincinnati alum Kelce and Iowa alum Kittle should help Miami stay TE U. The Hurricanes have continued to produce TEs even during mediocre seasons. Olsen ranks in the top 10 receptions and receiving yards among TEs in NFL history. The experience and expertise that Olsen brings to TE is exceptional.