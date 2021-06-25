Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Hockey: COLE CAUFIELD GOES TO THE STANLEY CUP FINAL!





You may recall, three short months ago, that Cole Caufield set the college hockey world on fire for the Wisconsin Badgers with his propensity to score goals at a dizzying pace, leading him to win the Hobey Baker Award. Well, if you stopped following his career after Wisconsin’s embarrassing first round loss in the NCAA tournament, then, my friend, you missed a WILD ride. Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images Caufield signed with the Montreal Canadians, the team that drafted him, and was called up to the big league after a few minor league-games. Since then, he has been part of the lineup that has taken the Habs of the latter team to their playoff spot to the freaking Stanley Cup Finals. On Thursday night, the Canadiens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime to secure their place in the final and Caufield scored a goal in the second period to give Montreal a 2-1 lead. The above was Caufields’ fourth goal of the conference final. Caufield can’t even legally buy his own beer in Stevens Point, his hometown, but he can send damn Vegas packing back to the desert. It is important to realize that the history we see unfolding before our eyes. According to the excellent Todd Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal: Caufield becomes the fifth player to skate for an NCAA team and appear in the Stanley Cup Final in the same season. Two of the first four also played for the Badgers. The list: Neal Broten, 1981, Minnesota and Minnesota North Stars (also a Hobey winner).

David Maley, 1986, UW and Montreal.

Brett Hull, 1986, Minnesota Duluth and Calgary.

John Byce, 1990, UW and Boston. Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images For the play-offs, Caufield now has four goals and five assists, including a few goals at the men’s advantage. Hell enters the Stanley Cup Finals with a run of two goals and who will win Game 7 of the Tampa Bay Lightning/New York Islanders series pay more attention.

