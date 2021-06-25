It’s dark when adults fantasize about being teenagers again

In 2016, when?Lucy Dacuswas 21 and played shows along the way in support of her first album, her tour bus was broken into and her backpack was stolen. It contained a diary in which the guitarist had written almost daily for three years. It was an account of her senior year in high school, her time in college, her decision to quit, the beginning of a career in music; it contained intimate details of friendships and romantic relationships, some of which both began and ended during that period. And suddenly everything was gone. I feel a huge loss when I think about it, Dacus said of the event. I feel more connected to the versions of me that I have evidence of. I feel like they are lost years, even though they happened.

Dacus kept a diary since she was seven years old. A decade and a half after journaling, the loss of such a significant portion of her record was destabilizing, she said. After the break-in, she stopped writing daily. She still keeps a less frequent, more reflective journal, and even with those three years missing, she has a significant physical record of her life. When we spoke on a video call in early June, she moved her camera to proudly show me an entire shelf full of finished magazines. Dacus was in Philadelphia, where she has been living with old school friends since January 2020. The group awaited the Covid-19 lockdown, watching movies, playing table tennis and kayaking on the Schuylkill River and Lake Nockamixon, outside the city.

Dacus moved to Philadelphia from her hometown of Richmond, Virginia, a place some people describe as the largest small city left in America, she said. It has some tall buildings and there’s a bit of industry, but there’s still that vibe where everyone knows each other’s business. I think everyone has a right to each other’s lives there, which some people describe as southern comfort, but I think it’s invasive at times.

Returning to a small town after building an international music career felt strange. Her debut albumno burden, a warm, candid indie rock album, originally released by a local Richmond label in February 2016, then picked up and re-released by New York-based Matador. Dacus Relentlessly Toured The United States And Europe, Releasedhistorian, her second critically acclaimed record, and formed the supergroup Boygenius in 2018 with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker. For a long time I lived like Richmond was me, Dacus said, and then I started touring and realized that Richmond was just a part of me. And then I moved, and I realized Richmond is just a place, with or without me. It was really informative to realize that we don’t rely on each other.

Although she has left Richmond, Dacus is anchored in memories of her childhood there, not only through the diaries that fill her shelves, but also through the stories she tells onHome Videos, her third album, which describes episodes of Dacuss Youth in a bluntly honest and factually correct way. In the video for lead single Hot & Heavy, as Dacus sings about returning to Richmond (Being back here makes me hot in the face/Hot blood in my throbbing veins), she watches home videos recorded by her parents when she was still a child. There is a young Dacus who dresses up with her brother, sings in a school choir, plays guitar on stage. These videos are just a few of the hundreds of VHS home videos that document Dacuss’ childhood and act as a visual complement to her introspective, personal stories. While she got to choose how she wanted to present herself on paper, I wanted the diary version of me to be that cool. I wish I had written about feeling insecure and friendship drama, but I ended up with a journal that I went shopping today! Dacus couldn’t control what her father, who was behind the lens most often, was picking up on film. It’s so hard to know if my memories are real or if they’re an amalgamation of reality and photos and videos, she said, though she can imagine her father standing in the aisle filming her at a school gathering: I remember not so much the feeling of being watched by the camera as thinking of how people looked at my father from the right angle.

Even without a physical or written record, our memories have a way of unconsciously leaking out details we thought we had forgotten. Dacus was driving to Nashville to record the album in 2019 when she saw an ad for a holiday Bible school, a church camp program she attended every school break between the ages of eight and 16. The sign evoked memories of her first boyfriend, whom she met on the program, who, she recalled with a chuckle, snorted nutmeg in his bunk. On VBS, a calm, quiet melancholy electric guitar track, she sings: You would win me over from the start. I love that feeling, she said, of preserving a little detail that could have slipped through the cracks so easily.

Home Videosis not sonically nostalgic, it does not hark back to the sound of a particular decade. But its interest in retelling stories that are sentimental only to Dacus and a handful of other people gives it a particularly intimate kind of melancholy. What a gift, to be able to say you’re nostalgic about something, when the definition of nostalgia is warm feelings for the past, Dacus said. At the same time, she recognized that nostalgia in art can be an unnecessary thing, such as when major film companies remake old movies to play on people’s nostalgia and ruminate the past for money.

While Dacus looks at her own childhood and teenage years with warmth, she is wary that childhood is idealized once it is over. She definitely doesn’t want toHome Videosto leave her listeners pining for their younger years. It’s dark when adults fantasize about being teenagers again. We are so quickly swept up in the machinations of capitalism, where so much work is done and workers’ rights are not guaranteed, that we were exhausted as adults. So of course you would fantasize about your childhood, a time when someone else feeds you and you are celebrated for little things like doing a dance or finishing a race. It makes sense to me, why people go there. But I don’t think it’s about youth in general. It’s about not embracing the joy as you get older: that’s what we need to change.

Home Video will be released on Matador Records on June 25th