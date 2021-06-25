Don’t count on the NFL Combine coming to New England





Indianapolis has hosted the NFL Scouting Combine for the past 34 years, but that streak could soon come to an end. The competition has begun a bidding process for the event starting in 2023, hoping to make it a traveling show just like the design. The League, in consultation with the Combine’s Executive Committee, is considering ways to grow the Combine as a tent pole event, while improving the prospect experience and partnership, an NFL memo sent to the 32 club states . Team officials, coaches, scouts and medical personnel have gathered in Indianapolis since 1987 to analyze the nation’s best prospects, when a group of executives, including longtime New England Patriots director Francis Bucko Kilroy, formed the Combine to standardize the scouting process. Since then, it has become a week-long media frenzy and a major event outside the NFL season. Now the league is trying to capitalize on this popularity. While there’s a real chance the Scouting Combine will move in 2023, it will still take place in Indianapolis next spring, and the city is trying to keep it that way in the long run. As the event grew, so did the city physically, Chris Gahl, vice president of Visit Indy, told the Indianapolis Business Journal. This is an event we’ve proudly hosted and helped grow, and an event we cruelly protect to remain in Indy beyond 2022. Working with the Colts and the local Combine team, Indy will make another competitive effort to maintain this annual event. event safe and sound in our city. Despite Gahl’s optimism, the league note sends a clear message. In turn, the search for new host cities has begun. This leads to the natural follow-up question of whether Boston, Foxborough or any other New England city could host the event at some point in the near future. While nothing can be ruled out, it seems like a longshot based simply on the lack of suitable venues: the Combine is traditionally held from late February to early March, and as a result it will have to take place either indoors or wherever there is relatively stable weather. New England offers none of these things. The Patriots Gillette Stadium, like other football venues in the region, is an outdoor arena. Meanwhile, Boston’s TD Garden or Hartford’s XL Center are not big enough to host the event. A potential football-specific arena in downtown Boston, which has been speculated for much of the 21st century, could be a suitable venue, but it will be years before such a stadium ever becomes a reality if it even happens in the first half is being built. place. Long story short, New England does not currently have the infrastructure to welcome the Scouting Combine in the near future. That’s especially true when you compare it to other potential host cities like Los Angeles, Miami, Glendale, or even St. Louis.

