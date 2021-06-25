UAE will host Ninety-90 Bash cricket league next year – News





Bukhatir, who brought international cricket to Sharjah in the early 1980s, was delighted to be associated with the format



The Ninety-90 Bash, an exciting annual cricket competition of 90 balls and innings, is held in Sharjah, the home of international cricket in the Middle East Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), approved the event at the signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi. Together with Sheikh Nahyan, the signing ceremony was attended by Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice-President of the ECB, Abdul Rehman Bukhatir, Chairman of the Bukhatir Group, Salman Iqbal, Founder and President of ARY Digital Network and owner of the Karachi Kings team of the Pakistani Super League, Khalaf Bukhatir and Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. In partnership with Sharjah-based Century Events and Sports FZC, the ECB is launching the exciting 90-ball format. The inaugural tournament is scheduled for 2022. The Ninety-90 Bash is the collective brainchild of three leading regional entrepreneurs: Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Salman Iqbal and Imran Chaudhry, director of the Cinergie Group of Companies. Bukhatir, who brought international cricket to Sharjah in the early 1980s, was delighted to be associated with the format. “I have been part of cricket’s journey here in the United Arab Emirates from the beginning, and my aspiration is to continue to give cricket a home here in the Emirates, while finding ways to grow the game and stay healthy. to keep. ‘ said Bukhatir. “This new exciting format could play an important role in creating a brand new fan base for the sport, not just in the UAE, but around the world.” Meanwhile, Salman Iqbal, one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the region, believes Ninety-90 cricket is just what the game needs. “The sport has evolved over the years and the time has come for cricket to take another leap of faith. We think we have something brand new to offer and the whole team expects the tournament to be a great success,” said Iqbal. And Imran Chaudhry said that the game’s newest short format would keep the importance of skills. “The proposed Ninety-90 format will be shorter than Twenty20 cricket, with the aim of making every match sharp, sharp and action-packed, while preserving the importance of cricket skills as the core of success.” said Chaudhry. Khalid Al Zarooni is also looking forward to the new tournament. “We are very proud to sign this deal. And look forward to an annual tournament that is entertaining,” said Al Zarooni. Preparations for the Ninety-90 Bash are in full swing. Several well-known global business houses and cricket icons, players are ready to sign up for the event. This new format will bring together a heady mix of iconic cricket stars and emerging players to be part of this 90-ball-an-innings tournament, providing local cricket fans across the UAE with a tournament full of exciting matches.









