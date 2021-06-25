Steel Valley Conference Football Preview 2021





YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On October 2, Ursuline Mooney won behind DeMarcus McElroy’s 4-touchdown day 28-23 to win the SVC title outright. Since the Steel Valley Conference reform, Ursuline has shared the championship in 2019 (with Mooney) and won the league crown last year (2020) with a perfect 3-0 mark. The Irish turned back the clock 13 years, winning the last title in 2008 before the conference was dissolved. In the playoffs, Ursuline eliminated West Branch (38-31) and Poland (35-7) to advance to the Region 13 Final against Lake Catholic. The Irish fell 35-7 from the eventual second place in the state. Ursuline was led by offensive offense, with Brady Shannon as quarterback (1,342 yards, 15 TDs), DeMarcus McElroy led the ground game (726 yards, 11 TDs) along with Dante Walker (410 yards, 6 TDs), and with a receiving corps led by Matthew Reardon (518 yards, 14.8 avg) and Terrell Dillworth (317 yards, 13.2 avg). The Irish were able to put in a total of 326.2 yards per game and average 37 points in their seven wins. Last fall, Chaney opened with three consecutive defeats to kick off the campaign. The Cowboys finished strong before going down to the Quakers of New Philadelphia in the second round of the Division III playoffs. In mid-June, Clive Wilson joined Boston College. The defending hero returns to lead a unit that has kept their opponents at 21 points or less in 13 of their 19 games played since the program was reinstated in 2019. Carl Pelini started his first full off-season as the head coach of the Cardinal Mooney football program. Believe it or not, the Cardinals haven’t had a winning season in four years (since 2017, 7-5). Mooney was knocked out of the playoffs a year ago by Garrettsville Garfield (24-21) in the second round. East has a new coach in Mark Assion, who led Jackson-Milton to their first-ever playoff bid in 2015. The Golden Bears finished scoreless (0-7) last season, winning only once in their last 13 games. Stand SVC 2020

Ursulines 3-0 (7-3)

Chaney 2-1 (3-6)

Mooney 1-2 (2-6)

East 0-3 (0-7) Changes in high school football coaching abound locally this summer

Team Stats 2020

Scoring offense

Ursulines – 31.8

Chaney – 17.0

Mooney – 16.9

East – 8.1 Scoring Defense

Chaney – 19.1

Ursulines – 22.7

Mooney – 23.8

East – 27.7 South Range looks to defend Northeast 8 title without Patrone

Individual competition leaders 2020

passing yards: Brady Shannon (Ursulien/JR) – 1,342

Completion Percentage: Brady Shannon (Ursulien/JR) – 62.6%

Passing touchdowns: Brady Shannon (Ursulien/JR) – 15

Rushing yards: Zy’ere Rogers (Mooney/JR) – 1,189

Yards per carry: Dante Walker (Ursuline/SR) – 9.1

Rushing touchdowns: DeMarcus McElroy (Ursulien/JR) – 11

Receiving yards: Bryant Douglas (Chaney/SR) – 611

Receptions: Matthew Reardon (Ursuline/SR) – 35

Receive touchdowns: Bryant Douglas (Chaney/SR) – 7 Schedules 2021

Cardinal Mooney . scheme

August 20 at Boardman

August 27 at Hubbard

September 3 in Chaney

septum. 11 Linsly (WV)

September 17 Fitch

September 24 East

October 1 at Brush

October 9 Warren Harding

October 15 in Steubenville

Oct 23 Ursuline Chaney Schedule

August 20 at Fitch

August 27 Board member

September 3 Mooney

September 10 in St. Charles

September 17 in Canfield

September 24 at Ursuline

October 1 in Painesville Harvey

October 8 Howland

October 15 Warren Harding Hard

October 22 East East scheme

Aug 20

August 27 at Warren Harding

September 3 in Niles

Sep 10. Ellet

September 17 at Boardman

September 24 in Mooney

October 1 in Howland

October 8 in Canfield

October 16 – Ursulines

October 22 Chaney Ursuline schedule

August 19 Bishop Hartley

August 27 in Hickory

September 3 in Chardon

September 10 at Fitch

September 17 at Warren Harding

September 24 Chaney

October 1 in St. Vincent-St. Maria

October 8 Driver

October 16 in East

October 23 in Mooney League history

Last 5 champions

2020 – Ursulines

2019 – Mooney and Ursuline

2008 – Ursulines

2007 – Mooney

2006 – Mooney

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos