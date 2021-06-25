Paskistan Super League: How did Multan Sultans beat more imagined rivals?







Pakistan Super League got a new champion on Friday night at Multan Sultans in Abu Dhabi.

Image credit: Twitter

Kolkata: For Pakistan Super League (PSL), it was against all odds in a win to close out the second leg of the sixth edition in Abu Dhabi on Friday night. The air of uncertainty was palpable as the competition had to be suspended midway in Karachi in March after a number of positive cases of COVID-19 were discovered among the players – and the all-year international calendar meant they had to come up with a Plan B in the month of June, but not later. The UAE, which had been home to Pakistan’s international matches for more than a decade from 2009, seemed almost an automatic choice for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as it quietly began to do the spades to finish the remaining 20 matches in the capital of organize the UAE. Senior officials of the franchises were unanimous in the gesture by the UAE government for their cooperation – along with all the logistical support from the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and Abu Dhabi Cricket. The teams and their support staff began camping in Abu Dhabi from the third week of May, as the tournament was initially set to start on June 3. However, a number of logistical issues related to the broadcasting crew’s travel plans, which would take two charter flights from India and South Africa to the UAE, delayed the release of the fixtures and the start of the event had to be delayed by a few days. Heading into action on the field it was heartening to see a new champion in Multan Sultans. Lacking the so-called star power that some of the other franchises boast, Multan’s exciting show was based on solid contributions from homegrown talents such as captain and Pakistani international Mohammed Rizwan and Shoaib Maqsood, who were second and third highest scorers in the tournament with a total of 500 and 428 runs, respectively. Shahnawaz Dhawani, the lanky right arm pacer from Sindh, was their chieftain and highest wicket taker in the league with 20 scalps – taking a record four wickets for five runs against Lahore Qalandars. Babar Azam was in superb form as he became the top scorer in PSL VI with a total of 554 runs for Karachi Kings.

Image credit: AFP

While there were quite a few big names in franchises like Lahore Qalandars (Rashid Khan), Quetta Gladiators (Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell), Islamabad United (Colin Munro & Usman Khawaja), not all of them could do justice to their reputation. Quetta was unlucky, however, as both their foreign stalwarts – Du Plessis and Russell – were felled by short balls and could no longer be part of the tournament. The case of the former South African captain was of particular concern as he admitted to suffering a concussion and short-term amnesia – and one can only hope that the Proteas cricket strongman will be back in action soon. Munro-Khawaja entertaining The duo of New Zealander Munro and Khawaja, the Australian opener who was out of favor, showed their class time and again for Islamabad United, but failed to advance the team to the final – that was done by Peshawar Zalmi in the second qualification. Khawaja, who scored one of the two centuries in the tournament (105 not out) in their league match against the same opponent, can be quite a delight once he gets going. One last word before opting out of this year’s PSL – one can’t help but feel sorry for gifted batter Babar Azam. Pakistan’s skipper form for the England tour must have been a welcome omen for the mainstay batting Karachi Kings, the edition’s top scorer with 554 runs in 11 innings – comprising seven sides half-centuries and an enviable average of 69, 25. However, all of this failed to take the Kings past the Eliminator – preserving the tradition that no team has been able to defend their title in PSL until now.

