Expectations are high as Illini receives pre-season accolades





Expectations for the Illinois football team are rising as a group of eight players are recognized as some of the best at their position. De Illini had some recognition of talent last season, but things didn’t go as many had hoped. But going into the 2021 campaign, Illinois is poised to have a rebounding year. Phil Steele sees it that way too, because he has one Illini player making an All-American team and eight players in total in an All-Big Ten team. The only Illinois player to make a preseason All-American team is linebacker, Jake Hansen. Phil Steele has Hansen in the fourth team. This is a great honor when you consider how many talented linebackers there are in college football. Good recognition for #famILLy But the best is yet to come ILL pic.twitter.com/8gKpc5patm — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) June 24, 2021 Hansen also carries Steele’s preseason All-Big Ten list as a first-teamer. That is also an impressive achievement. Joining Hansen in the first team is linebacker, Owen Carney. After those two talented athletes, Chase Brown runs back. He made the second team All-Big Ten list. Punter Blake Hayes and long snapper Ethan Tafel were on the third-team All-Big Ten list. Illinois rounds out their preseason honors with three players making up the fourth All-Big Ten team. The three players were cornerback Tony Adams, center Doug Kramer and offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty. Expectations for football success in Illinois should be high. With so many players getting the preseason attention, there should be a high level of expectation for what we see on the field this fall. Not only do Illinois have talent, they also have experience. The defense alone should be much improved compared to last season. A preseason All-American, Hansen is entering his COVID year after deciding to come back. This is a make-or-break year for him if he wants to go to the NFL. I think he could finish the year as a third-team All-American or better. I’m curious to see how Carney transitions from defensive to linebacker this fall. He was a monster at the end of the Illinois defense line for so long. I’m also excited to see Adams back at cornerback after being moved over the past few seasons. Another comforting thought is the fact that Illinois has two offensive linemen on the All-Big Ten list. Kramer is better than the fourth team, but it’s nice to let Jeresaty get some notoriety. Everything in attack revolves around the line of attack, so stability beforehand will bring stability to the attack. Illinois has a solid roster that comes back full of talent and experience. There is no reason not to expect a good season from this team. Expectations are high in 2021.







