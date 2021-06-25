Indians don’t know how tough they are, says hockey coach Graham Reid

Indian hockey coach Graham Reid is in awe of the “mental resilience” his wards are showing during the COVID-19 pandemic and believes it could make all the difference as the side hunt for its first Olympic medal in Tokyo in more than four decades of Games.

Reid believes that Indians in general are unaware of their own mental strength.

India reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar and performed well in the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year, beating reigning Olympic champions Argentina before a second wave of the pandemic disrupted the world’s number four schedule.

“I think Indians don’t really understand how mentally resilient they are, how good they can be. So I think some of it is really important,” Reid said in virtual media interaction, two days after announcing a 16-man squad going to Tokyo.

“And don’t underestimate the effect that will have when the chips run out in Tokyo. I think I take a lot of comfort from that.

“As a coach you always want to do more, but then I also had the confidence in what we have done during this period. So that’s the mentality with which we have to go into Tokyo.”

The restrictions imposed on travelers from the country after the second wave left the Indian team trapped here at the Sports Authority of India’s Center of Excellence.

While here, the 57-year-old tactician has been making 10-minute videos of his players’ life stories to “understand more about their stories.”

“We did a 10-minute video with each of them just me and the players telling their stories and that’s very powerful,” said Reid, who coached Australia at the Rio Olympics.

“I plan to bring them out in the next three weeks to make all our guys understand what kind of things each player has been through in their lives,” he said.

“I’ve been very happy to be honest. What has been really good in the last 15 months is the opportunity to get to know the players. That is something you may not often experience as a coach.”

“We have had a lot of time together. We spent a lot of time building the mentality of this group. The team got to know them well. I got to know all their stories backwards,” he added.

India, which is in fourth place, will begin their Olympic campaign against New Zealand on July 24.

India is in Group A along with Olympic champions Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Spain and host Japan.

It’s been more than four decades since the former giants won an Olympic medal – the last being a gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. India boasts 11 medals, including eight golds, two silvers and one bronze that dominate the scene in yesteryear.

Reid hopes to end the medal drought this time around.

“What we’ve talked about a lot with the players is if you look at the 12 teams that are going to the Olympics. In the last two years we have played and beat all 12 except Canada, we have not had a chance to play against Canada.

“I think that’s a very important point to note. If we play well, if we do our things and we certainly aim to jump on that podium,” he said of their goal.

“You have to take your time, game by game, as we try to get through to the quarter-finals… Everyone tries to be in that last game at the end of the tournament. It’s no different with us,” says Reid.