Euro 2020: Shame but Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell should have no exceptions to Covid isolation – Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results

There should be no exemption from covid isolation for England couple Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, even if it will effectively exclude them from the starting 11 against Germany, public health experts say.

The Football Association was stunned when the pair were ordered to self-isolate after congratulating team-mate Billy Gilmour after England’s 0-0 draw against Scotland on Saturday.

Gilmour subsequently tested positive for Covid and the England pair were identified as close contacts, forcing them to self-isolate for a mandatory 10-day period, while no Scottish player has had to be quarantined.

The FA has appealed to Public Health England to request that Mount and Chilwell can at least participate in small group sessions this week, similar to those used by the Premier League during Project Restart.

However, there are no grounds for granting the request, experts say, and England look as though they are locked into exile from Mount and Chilwell until Monday night.

“They have broken the bubble,” said Professor Keith Neal, a public health expert at the University of Nottingham. “They could have jeopardized the entire tournament. They knew not to talk to the opposition. It was their own fault and there are no exemptions.’

The apparent inconsistency between the application of the rules to the England and Scotland teams has been the subject of debate.

Prof Neal, who advises the government on the country’s Covid response, said Scotland’s players were not obliged to self-isolate under the rules as they are part of the same bubble. In contrast, England’s players were exposed to close contact outside their bubble.

The Scottish FA, meanwhile, said PHE was pleased that “no close contacts have been identified,” although eyebrows were raised again this week when a video, subsequently removed from Instagram, showed Gilmour playing table tennis with teammates Andy Robertson and John McGinn .

Public health experts place a lot of emphasis on the rules. They fear that if they seem to be interpreted differently to footballers, it will be harder to enforce them on everyone.

“The whole thing is based on people following the rules,” added Prof. Neal. “If people don’t follow the rules, they can’t get an exemption.”

Currently, Mount and Chilwell are training and eating separately from the rest of the England squad and if that continues until Monday night, as now seems likely, the prospects for the duo to start the game are slim according to the coaches.

Today former Netherlands international and ex-Chelsea and Leeds United striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told Sportsmail that he felt 10 days without training with the rest of the team was too long for the players to start the game and left manager Gareth Southgate with to make a ‘big, big call’.

“Tactically it is not a problem,” said Hasselbaink, who manages League One Burton Albion. Knowing Gareth, he will have looked at every potential opponent – what they have and what systems they play – and now they will go in depth.

‘The players can get a lot out of video and keep their distance and continue talking. The problem is the sharpness.’

Another public health expert, Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia, reluctantly agreed that there was no way out of quarantine for Mount and Chilwell.

“It’s difficult,” he said. “I can’t see a way around it that wouldn’t be seen as breaking the rules. It’s a shame, especially now that it’s against Germany.’

