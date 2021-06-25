Punjab Green Cricket Club wins Saudi National Cricket Championship

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management has announced a comprehensive track reconfiguration program at the Yas Marina Circuit to be implemented during the summer months. The changes will significantly change the driving experience and promote a more exciting spectacle at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Yas Marina Circuit has hosted the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the past 12 years, with the 13th installment of the race scheduled for Sunday, December 12.

An exciting race in Abu Dhabi is something we have been working on, said Saif Al-Noaimi, acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management. The changes this year are significant. It’s the first time we’ve made changes to the track since it opened in 2009. We’ve listened to the spectators, the fans, the drivers, the teams. We, Formula 1 management and the FIA ​​have worked together to create opportunities where we can see more changes in the lead, overtaking on the track and closer wheel-to-wheel racing.

The restructuring of the circuit will take place in three areas, North Hairpin, South Marina and around the hotel area and will include a total of 12 turns. One of the major improvements is the increased overtaking opportunities for drivers, adding an exciting new element to the track. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and all other motorsport events.

The first zone of changes, the Northern Hairpin, will eliminate existing turns five and six and will have a wider entrance, allowing drivers to enter at higher speeds and take different racing lines through that hairpin.

Zone two is the Marina section, the end of the straight from the Support Pit, the second DRS zone where the southern grandstand is, Al-Noaimi said. We eliminate four corners there. In fact, there is a series of 90-degree left, right, left and left corners. Some are off-camber and they are slow turns. They eliminated all of this and created a single wide, slanting angle in that area. That will be the iconic corner of the Yas Marina circuit for us.

Finally, in the hotel area, the new design will allow for a closer race, which in turn should lead to additional overtaking opportunities.

There’s a series of pretty tight corners, currently numbered 17 to 20, and what was going on there is opening up the radius of those corners, effectively allowing the cars to run faster through them and maintaining a flow through that section so they can go into be able to stay closer together, Al-Noaimi added.

This means that changes at Turn 20 will create a full throttle angle, allowing cars with an entry speed of 253 km/h to follow closer together before exiting the last corner before the pit lane.

The 2020 edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was off-limits to the general public, but this time, fans will be back at 30 percent of the nearly 16,000 capacity.

We were very excited to have the fans back in the stands and all over the venue, said Al-Noaimi. Last year was a challenge. Were proud to host a limited number of frontline heroes last year, but this year it’s about people in the stands, people on Abu Dhabi Hill and in the various locations.

All our products are now on sale: the different zones and different categories of general admission, grandstands, hospitality and VIP in the Paddock Club. Also implemented safety best practices and government guidelines.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents attending must have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as well as a negative PCR test result no more than 48 hours prior. Non-UAE residents must also provide authorized documentation and proof of vaccination along with a negative PCR test result.

Fans attending this year’s event can look forward to the return of the traditional Yasalam-after-race concerts, produced by Flash Entertainment, featuring four AAA artists, to be announced in the coming weeks and performing every night over the race weekend. . However, each cardholder can only attend one concert accessible from their specific package.

Once again, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be the season-closing race of 2021, and this year has the added excitement of following the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which takes place in Jeddah on December 3-5.

Were very excited for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to take place, said Al-Noaimi. It looks like it’s going to be a very exciting song. We were checking out the layout and really looking forward to having another Formula 1 race in the region.

I think what the Grand Prix in the Kingdom shows is the importance of motorsport for the region and also the importance of the region for Formula 1, he added. Having three Grand Prix races, including Bahrain, in the region is a testament to how important it is to Formula 1 and motorsport in general. We see this as an opportunity to raise awareness about Formula 1. Having a new race in our neighborhood is something we were really excited about.