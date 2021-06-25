RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vice President and Director of Athletics Conch hunting announced on Friday thatNathan Robinson, who spent the past four years (2017-21) as an assistant coach at UC Davis, is the new head coach for men’s tennis.

Robinson led the Aggies to the semifinals of the Big West Tournament twice (2018 and 2019) and also helped them start the 2019 season 6-0, marking the best start to a season in program history.

Robinson coached 11 players to All-Big West Conference honors, including the 2021 first-team duo ofIvan ThammaandDavid Goulak. Thamma also earned first team honors in singles.

Robinson led Thamma and Goulak to a program record No. 43 ranking in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) doubling the rankings in 2020, while also coaching Thamma to Big West Freshman of the Year honors in 2018.

During his tenure at UC Davis, Robinson worked with the program’s budget, while also helping to raise funds for the program, develop and execute a recruiting strategy that proved successful, and help maintain excellence in the classroom. , where the program earned three consecutive ITA. All-Academic Team honors as it set a program record with five student athletes earning ITA Scholar Athlete honors in 2020.

“We are delighted to welcome Coach Robinson to the Vaqueros family and we believe he is the right person to lead our young men and help build our men’s tennis program,” said Conquesaid. “Nathan comes highly recommended by those who have worked with him throughout his career. His work ethic, passion for the game and relationships with his student-athletes are all qualities that we believe make him a great fit to lead our program at UTRGV. “

Prior to his time at UC Davis, Robinson spent a season as an assistant women’s tennis coach in Western Michigan, managing the team’s travels, helping the team achieve multiple wins over Big 10 and ACC opponents, and setting a program record by beating the No. 5 ranked doubles team in the nation.

Prior to his stint at Western Michigan, Robinson was the Oklahoma State Director of Operations and Volunteer Assistant Women’s Tennis Coach for two seasons (2014–16). He helped Oklahoma State to a National Runner-Up finish in 2016, when the team defeated three top-five national seeds in No. 5 Georgia, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 California.

Oklahoma State finished the 2016 season undefeated at home and swept the Big 12 Conference regular season and tournament championships. Robinson helped the program finish the season with the highest ITA ranking in the program’s history, coming in at number 8.

In 2015, Robinson helped Oklahoma State to 23 wins, including 14 over ranked opponents and 15 shutouts. Robinson saw Oklahoma State make its fourth consecutive trip to the NCAA Championships, hosting the first and second rounds on the Oklahoma State campus for the first time.

“I want to say thank you first Conch hunting , Vince Volpe , and Nathan Burke for this incredible opportunity at UTRGV,” Robinson said. “I’m beyond excited to get to the Rio Grande Valley and get to work. I believe this is a program prepared and ready to take a huge step and become a respected program within college athletics and college tennis. I look forward to being a part of the community, meeting alumni and being part of the growth and goals set forth by Chasse. Let’s collect the valley!”

Prior to joining Oklahoma State, Robinson was a high school girl tennis coach at Stillwater Public Schools from January 2012 to June 2013, where he assessed and developed high school tennis players to play at the collegiate level.

Robinson graduated from the State of Oklahoma in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Eric Steidlmayer,UC Davis Men’s Tennis Head Coach

Nathan Robinson is a wonderful young man, an outstanding tennis coach and will be a great addition to the athletic staff of a growing UT Rio Grande Valley. Nathan has great knowledge of tennis and coaching along with solid inner character traits that will help the players respect his voice. He also has the desire and drive to move the program forward. I fully expect that the players, coaches, alumni, donors and administration will be very happy with this roster, and I fully expect UTRGV to compete at the top of the conference very soon.

Chris YoungOklahoma State University Women’s Tennis Head Coach

I’m very happy that Nathan gets this opportunity. He has worked very hard to prepare for this moment, so I can’t wait to see how the program will thrive under his leadership.

Grant Chen,SMU Men’s Tennis Head Coach

Excited to welcome Nate to the state of Texas. The Vaqueros have chosen a great leader who will help guide the program and contribute to the depth of college tennis for our region. Looking forward to competing against UTRGV and seeing this team rise.

