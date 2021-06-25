Sports
Was 2020-21 the Best Crimson Tide Sports Year Ever? It’s worth discussing.
Calling this a unique year of collegiate sports wouldn’t do it justice.
From spring football and echoes at Coleman Coliseum, the year that just didn’t feel like anything seen before. That wasn’t true only because of the alternate universe created by the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for the University of Alabama.
Balance wise, the 2020-21 athletic seasons were among the best in memory of the Crimson Tide program. Sure, you can argue for a few others — especially 2011-12 — but the number of teams that have had success is what stands out this year.
Nine different teams were in the top 10 of their respective sports at one point in their season.
Six finished the season in the top 5 of the national rankings.
Four won SEC titles.
And if intra-state competition matters, Alabama was 13-4 in head-to-head meetings with Auburn.
The undefeated football team claimed the only national title of 11 dizzying months within the pandemic era. That doesn’t compare favorably with 2011-12 when four teams brought crowns back to Tuscaloosa — football, gymnastics, womens golf and softball.
For all those championships nine years ago, Alabama’s overall success was not reflected in measures like the Learfield/IMG College Directors Cup. The school finished at number 23 in 2011-12, not even close to the best finish of the decade when the other sports were factored in.
With spring sports yet to be counted, Alabama entered the final No. 7 piece in this standings this year. That’s more than a No. 31 finish in 2018-19 the last year the standings were finalized after the pandemic wiped out last year’s competition. The best Alabama finish of the past decade in the Directors Cup was number 14 in 2018, only the second time it broke the top 20.
This year, No. 7 and that doesn’t include a few spring sports that made a dent.
Softball will score significant points with a No. 3 finish in the polls. The men’s track was 13th, while the women’s had their best finish since 1987. Fourth place in Eugene will be another increase from the 2012 total when the Tide finished 40th.
A few other teams had woven historic moments into the fabric of the year.
- Mercy Chelangat won the school’s first individual NCAA cross country title in March. The team’s No. 8 for the women’s team was the second-best in the program’s history after finishing sixth in 1988. The second-place finish in the SEC meeting was the best since 1994.
- The women’s swim teams finished in fifth place in the NCAA Championships, tied with the best in program history. The 400 freestyle relay won the national title and fourth in the SEC meeting was the best in 18 years. The SEC’s top eight finishes were the most for Alabama since 1985. After the season, SEC Swimmer of the Year Rhyan White made the United States Olympic team.
- The women’s rowing team had its best season in its short history, winning the NCAA Championships for the first time with Tide finishing 13th. The preseason ranking at No. 16 was Alabama’s best ever.
The high-profile sports were also more successful.
Men’s basketball finished No. 5 in the coaches poll after winning its first regular-season SEC title since 2002 and its first tournament crown since 1991. A program that had languished in mediocrity for several decades had realistic hopes for a national title before an upset loss in the Sweet 16 of an NCAA tournament like no other.
And on the women’s side, Alabama made its first NCAA tournament since 1999, winning the game in the opening round. The baseball team also made a much-anticipated return to NCAA postseason play with its first regional bid since 2014 in a season with a 15-3 win over then-No. 1 Arkansas.
In gymnastics, Alabama had a somewhat rebounding year with a fifth-place finish at the NCAA meeting where Lexi Graber and Luisa Blanco won individual titles. A few weeks before that, they also won the first SEC meeting since 2014.
And, of course, there was the 13-0 football season, DeVonta Smith’s Heisman Trophy, and a truck bed full of other national awards.
In total, Alabama was 191-106 in head-to-head competition during the 2020-21 seasons, according to our calculations. Only volleyball ended with a losing record at 7-15. Women’s soccer went 7-7 in a season that included the first win over Auburn since 1998.
In 2011-12 the balance was not there.
Women’s basketball was 12-19. The women’s swimming finished 42nd instead of fifth.
Alabama didn’t even make the cross country championship nine years ago, and the rowing team was seventh in the nine-team Conference-USA meet.
And the men’s basketball team stumbled into the NCAA tournament with a No. 9 seed, no expectations, and a rushed exit.
There was weight at the top that year, but not quite the same distribution of success from top to bottom.
It was a memorable year in a forgettable time.
A few historic runs came painfully short, such as the Sweet 16 loss at Hinkle Fieldhouse and the two softball losses that followed the perfect play of Montana Fouts Womens College World Series.
So while a few programs had historic finishes, you could say there were a few more on the table. That added doubt to the best debate ever when zooming out to look at the athletic department as a whole.
It’s at least worth a discussion when the calendar turns and expectations for replication kick in.
Michael Casagrande is a reporter for the Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @ByCasagrande or on facebook.
