England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)





The Yorkshire Cricket Board has spent this Womens Big Cricket Month celebrating local participation stories with a weekly online chat show. In April earlier this year, the YCB launched their Shining the Light blog page to highlight some of the amazing women and girls cricket stories in the province. Publishing weekly, the team has compiled and published more than 30 participation stories in their eight issues, inspiring many readers to pick up a bat and a ball for themselves. As the page’s success only grew, the board decided to take it a step further and create a weekly online chat show during this year’s Womens Big Cricket Month. Amna Rafiq, Clubs and Community Development Manager at YCB, has spoken to players, coaches, volunteers, parents and many more people involved in women’s cricket across Yorkshire in the adaptation of the blog’s chat show. Each week, the show covers different themes, including: Volunteers; Elite and achievements; Schools and Children and most recently Communities. The Communities episode discussed some difficult but important topics, including some of the barriers to cricket and how community members overcame them to get involved. Amna Rafiq said: It is very important to have these conversations and show women and girls that they can play cricket and enjoy it. Expressing real life stories that people can relate to will hopefully give them the confidence they need to break through any barriers. Running this series has been so rewarding, it’s just been invaluable connecting with various clubs and communities across Yorkshire. We were thrilled to be able to highlight all the great things that are happening and encourage more women and girls across the province. Katie Stewart, Women and Girls Club and League Development Manager for West Yorkshire, said: This year Womens Big Cricket Month has been huge for us. We’ve pushed for the use of different ways to interact with the communities and I think we’ve proven that it works! We’ve had women and girls come and tell us they’ve read the blog or seen an episode of the chat show and that’s why they’re here, which is just fantastic. It’s great to inspire a wave of new people to get involved in the sport.

Amna Rafiq (YCB) and Millie Morris one of the Shining the Light interviewees from Barnsley CC.

