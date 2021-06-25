Men’s tennis announces addition of transfer Barnaby Smith

Tallahassee, Florida Florida State men’s tennis has announced the addition of Barnaby Smith (High Wycombe, Great Britain), who has spent the past four seasons at Texas A&M University. Smith has ranked as high as No. 50 as a singles player throughout his career and ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 2019 ITA Preseason Doubles Rankings with teammate Carlos Aguilar.

We are delighted that Barney has been added to the team for next year, said FSU Head Coach Dwayne Hultquist. He is a very experienced SEC player who has won many major matches and has been one of the best doubles players in the country. We are also excited about the leadership he will bring to a very young team next year.

In 2020, Barnaby set an 8-8 singles record, with a 5-3 mark in dual match play, and a 3-1 SEC singles record. He played all but two games on the No. 5 line, 4–2 in the position, posting a season-high ranking of No. 72 in the ITA singles poll. In doubles, Barnaby hit 12-5 in doubles with a 6-2 run in doubles. Barnaby was ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 2019 preseason poll in doubles.

As a sophomore in 2019, Barnaby led the team to victories with a singles record of 27-8. He went 20-5 in dual match play, including an 8-4 point in SEC action, winning nine consecutive games in one piece. Barnaby played most of his matches on the No. 3 line, earning a 15-5 score there while peaking at No. 50 in the ITA Singles Rankings. He secured the decisive win in three games, including a win over No. 1 Ohio State. In doubles, Barnaby spent five weeks in the top 20 nationally and three weeks in the top 10 peaking at number 7.

Barnaby set a record 13-8 singles as a freshman in 2018, all in doubles matches. He posted a 7-3 point in SEC singles action, with five wins at the No. 6 line and two wins at the No. 5 position. Barnaby recorded the decisive victory against six opponents, including a win in the last game against Kentucky.

