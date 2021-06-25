New York Yankees 1B Luke Voit impresses since returning from injured list





Aaron Boone expected a little more noise with Luke Voit’s return on Tuesday. Instead, the typically rambunctious first baseman quietly rejoined the Yankees after being activated from the injured list. “He was actually quite calm when he came in,” Boone said with a laugh. “Usually we hear him walking past the carriage room.” Voit’s arrival may have been different from him, but his bat has been his normal, loud self for the past few days. After being outside with an oblique load for almost a month – his second IL stint of the year after a torn meniscus required surgery and delayed his season debut to May 11 – Voit has had an immediate impact on an attack by the Yankees desperate for production from his corner of the infield. Voit has four hits in his first three games back, including two homeruns, a triple and a walk-off rope off the left field wall at Yankee Stadium, which marked a comeback win over the Royals on Wednesday. He has struckout five in 13 at bats, but the Yankees will gladly accept that, given what the 2020 home run champion did when he made contact. “I know this team is struggling in first base position, and it’s all my fault for not being here,” Voit said after the game winner. “I knew I had to come back to contribute and do damage.” Voit’s Walk-Off Lifts Yankees Past Royals in Another Comeback Win Voit has done just that thus far, starting a Yankees lineup that often struggled in his absence, relying on the likes of Mike Ford (.133/.278/.283) and Chris Gittens (.095/. 200/.238) initially. New York has scored a total of 19 points in Voit’s first three games back, including what turned out to be a rare offensive outburst on Thursday. The Yankees defeated Kansas City 8-1 in the rubber game. Voit hit his third home of the season. With a rematch against the Red Sox looming in Boston, the Yankees are now 11-4 in games Voit has played this season. Now that he’s completely healthy, they hope they don’t have to play without him too much. “There is no doubt that when Luke Voit is healthy and in our lineup, it will be a heavyweight in the order again,” Boone said on Thursday. “It adds length to our order. It’s another elite, a powerhouse that you have to get through.” MORE: Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Within the pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.







