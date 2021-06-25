Robotic QB used by LSU could take over the college football world





The 2019 LSU football team undeniably had one of the best receiver groups in college football, and much of that success came from its use of a robotic quarterback. A 6-foot, 350-pound passing machine called The Seeker is “much more advanced” than a normal passing machine. Passes are fired at 100 mph and receiving routes can be programmed in a touchscreen interface. The Seeker can throw six balls in 10 seconds and can make five or six more passes than a regular passing machine. It’s safe to say that the advanced level at which the trio of LSU’s 2019 receivers played during the season has a lot to do with this cutting edge device. they loved it, LSU Director of Athletic Training Jack Marucci told SDS. It was a unique piece of equipment and nobody had it at the time they all experienced it, they all used it, they did all the tests with the device to see how they catch the ball. I say positively that they enjoyed it. It made work even more fun. Another benefit the Tigers saw from this machine was that quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan could take some rest between reps, while allowing the receivers to continue training at a high level. These wide receivers don’t need a quarterback. Now they can run routes where you enter the play scripts and actually let them practice without a quarterback, Marucci said. They just want to catch footballs. Head coach Ed Orgeron was blown away at a demonstration by The Seeker after witnessing dot cover drills performed. The average number of points a normal passing machine can get in the allotted time is 10 to 12. The seeker got 52 reps. The creativity some of these coaches have in coming up with their own routes was just one piece of that puzzle, Karlicic said. We were very lucky to have found that relationship (with LSU), but for us it was about getting that feedback, getting that development and being the best team they could be. You saw the result of that game. During the 2019 season, The Seeker became such a prominent part of LSU’s attack that it traveled in the equipment truck during away games. The Seeker has also been used by Iowa, Oklahoma, SMU, Virginia and Northwestern, and at the NFL level by tight parties George Kittle, TJ Hockenson and Hunter Henry. As the news gets out, The Seeker’s impact is likely to be seen far and wide in the football world. SEC football: QB ranking for the 2021 season









PHOTOS: Former LSU Footballers Reunited With Bengals









