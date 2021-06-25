Five Tigers Named To Men’s LSWA Tennis All-Louisiana Teams





Baton RougeFive men’s tennis players received awards for the Louisiana Sports Writers Association College Tennis Teams 2020-21, the LSWA announced. Ronald Hohmann and Benjamin Ambrosio emphasized the Tigers’ performance. Hohmann was named All-Louisiana First Team and Ambrosio was named Co-Freshman of the Year, as well as an All-Louisiana Second Team nod. In addition, Boris Kozlov , Rafael Wagner , and Nick Watson were named to All-Louisiana Second Team. Ronald Hohmann added to his list of achievements in his second season with the first team nod. The New York native was an honorable mention in his first season, but after his top-35 ITA rankings in both singles and doubles, he was named to the first team. Hohmannwent had 13 singles wins, including six over-ranked opponents. He was selected to the NCAA Singles Championship, the first men’s Tiger to do so in five years. In doubles, Hohmannand Rafael Wagner went 18-12 and reached a career high of number 32 in the ITA Doubles ranks. Benjamin Ambrosio concluded his impressive freshman season with the title of Co-Freshman of the Year. The native of Santa Rosa, Argentina set a 9-6 doubles season record with a 6-2 record on lane six. Five of Ambrosio’s nine wins came over opponents from ranked teams. Boris Kozlov ‘s Second Team nod makes it his second consecutive season in the LSWAAll-Louisiana Team after being named to the First Team in the 2019-20 season. The Florida native amassed 13 wins in singles and with his doubles partner and fellow All-Louisiana second teamer, Nick Watson , had a record of 14-10 in doubles and went 12-5 in the doubles season on lane two. Rafael Wagner’s singles and doubles earned him a spot on the All-Louisiana Second Team. Wagner achieved 10 wins in singles and with his partner, Ronald Hohmann , went 18-12 in doubles. The duo has peaked at 32 in the ITA Doubles rankings and was named as the No. 3 alternate for the NCAA Doubles Championships. Nick Watson’s efforts in the doubles earned him his first All-Louisiana nomination. Watson and his partner Boris Kozlov had a record of 14-10 in doubles and went 12-5 in the doubles season on lane two. The 2020-21 All-Louisiana tennis teams have been selected by the state sports information directors. SIDs were not allowed to vote for their own institution’s nominees. 2020-21 LSWA All-Louisiana Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Tennis Teams Men First team Ronald Hohmann , LSU Santiago Perez, Xavier Ivailo Keremedchiev, UL Lafayette Max Heinzel, New Orleans Marcel Volz, New Orleans Shaikh Abdullah, Xavier Hamish Stewart, Tulane Ewan Moore, Tulane Luis Erlenbusch, Tulane Second Team Rafael Wagner , LSU Boris Kozlov , LSU Johannes Klein, New Orleans Austin Vos, New Orleans Benjamin Ambrosio , LSU Nick Watson , LSU Players of the year: Santiago Perez, Xavier; Hamish Stewart, Tulane Newcomer of the year: Marcel Volz, New Orleans Fellow freshmen of the year: Juan Varon, Xavier; Benjamin Ambrosio , LSU (shared) Co-coaches of the year: Alan Green, Xavier; Mark Booras , Tulane Ladies First team Paris Corley, LSU Lina Hohnhold, New Orleans Angela Charles-Alfred, Xavier Ank Fillings, New Orleans Taylor Bridges, LSU Madalina Grigoriu, ULM Mackenzie Clark, Tulane Second Team Safiya Carrington, LSU Putri Insani, Southeast Louisiana Floriane Picaut, UL Lafayette Alexia Romero, Louisiana Tech Lailaa Bashir, Xavier Kyra Akinnibi, Xavier Adelaide Lavery, Tulane Honorable Mention: Farah Baklouti, Xavier; Nina Geissler, LSU; Emilija Dancetovic, northwestern state; Samantha Bucykx, LSU; Salma Abdelrahim, New Orleans; Lea Alguacil, New Orleans; Ilana Tetruashvili, Louisiana Tech; Lucy Carpenter, Loyola Player of the Year: Paris Corley, LSU Newcomer of the year: Lina Hohnhold, New Orleans Freshman of the year: Valentina Largacha, Xavier Co-coaches of the year: Alan Green, Xavier; Burzis Kanga, New Orleans







