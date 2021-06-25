





The Iowa Economic Development Authority approved $100 million in funds for six state redevelopment proposals that are part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act program, including a planned football stadium in downtown Des Moines and a planned multi-purpose arena in Merle Hay Mall. Pro Iowa and Krause+, the real estate arm of Krause Group, plan to build a professional football stadium on the former Dico Inc. Superfund site on the southern edge of the center. The Merle Hay Mall arena would become the new home of the Des Moines Buccaneers hockey team. Leaders of the six projects requested a total of $151.6 million in new tax revenue through the Iowa Reinvestment Act, which allows communities to leverage new state hotel/motel and sales tax revenue generated by the developments to reinvest in the area where the development is located . Des Moines Capital City Reinvestment Proposal:

$23.5 million approved, of the $27.1 million requested.

Size: 71.7 acres.

Locations: Former Dico Inc. at 200 SW 16th St.; an area between Grand Avenue and High Street and 15th and 17th Streets; and an area between Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Tuttle Street and east of Southwest Ninth Street.

Total investment: $276.7 million, excluding office and residential projects. If those developments were factored in, the total investment would be an estimated $540 million. An investment totaling $209.1 million includes the stadium, Global Plaza and other projects; investments totaling $67.6 million include 14 mixed-use projects ranging in size from one to five floors.

Highlights of the project: Construction of a multi-purpose open-air stadium with 6,300 seats and three practice fields. The stadium, which is said to be owned by a non-profit organization, is said to be home to a professional soccer team. Construction of a 150-room, eight-storey stadium hotel south of the stadium on the Dico site. The hotel would include a rooftop bar and viewing deck.

Merle Hay (towns of Urbandale and Des Moines) proposal:



$26.5 million approved, of the $30 million requested.

Size: 74.6 acres, between Des Moines and Urbandale.

Place: Merle Hay Road and Douglas Avenue.

Total investment: $128.6 million.

Highlights of the project: Development of a 3,500-seat multi-purpose arena and training center on the former site of the Younkers Department Store and the current Kohl’s Department Store building. The facility is said to be the home of the Des Moines Buccaneers hockey team. The arena would contain three additional ice shelves for competition, training and recreation. Construction is expected to be completed by December 2023. In addition, a multi-storey hotel would be added to the arena and training center.

Reinvestment proposal Ames Downtown:



$10 million approved, of the $21.5 million requested.

Size: 73.5 hectares.

Place: Downtown Ames and Lincoln Way Corridor.

Total investment: $154 million.

Highlights of the project: Development of an Indoor Aquatics Center on a 3-acre site currently used as a parking and office space for the Iowa Department of Transportation. Construction of a full-service 136-room hotel and meeting space along the Lincoln Way corridor. Other proposed developments include apartments, retail and office buildings with ground floor retail outlets.



Newton Legacy Reinvestment Proposal:



$14 million approved, of the $15.5 million requested.

Size: 75 acres.

Place: Downtown Newton and the area between downtown and the Des Moines Area Community College campus.

Total investment: $44.6 million.

Highlights of the project: Make improvements to the downtown area, including the addition of a boutique hotel, market-ready apartments and a plaza. Upgrade the community college library.



Fort Dodge Corridor Plaza Reinvestment Proposal:



$17 million approved, of the $18 million requested.

Size: 35 acres.

Place: North of US Highway 20 on the east side of Fort Dodge.

Total investment: $86.1 million.

Highlights of the project: Redevelopment of the Crossroads Mall site, including demolishing part of the mall and adding smaller retail buildings, restaurants, a medical office building, mixed-use buildings with apartments, a hotel with meeting space, indoor and outdoor entertainment space, and a multi-purpose pavilion. The center of the plaza would comprise approximately 10,000 square meters of green space.

Cedar Rapids Central Reinvestment Proposal:



$9 million approved, of the $39.5 million requested.

Size: 30 acres.

Place: Downtown Cedar Rapids.

Total investment: $261 million.

Highlights of the project: Construction of apartments, hotels, bars, restaurants and up to 140,000 square feet of commercial space west of the Cedar Rapids River. Several riverside amenities are also proposed. In addition, restoration of the historic Guaranty Bank Building and Old World Theater through the development of two hotels with a total of 200 rooms.



