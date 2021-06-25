Discover the Recent Improvements to These Detroit Parks You May Not Know





Summer has arrived, which means more people will be spending time outdoors in backyards and parks. There are over 250 parks in the city of Detroit. And many of them have been recently renovated. “Under the current administration, led by Mayor Duggan, we have invested millions in the park system,” said Brad Dick, Group Executive Services and Infrastructure for the city. “Last year, completed or in progress, we had more than 58 park renovations.” Dick spoke to WDET‘s Laura Herberg on some recent park upgrades, just in time for summer. Check out his short list of recommended parks below. Listen: Brad Dick talks about the park renovations and the labor shortage in the city of Detroit. Laura Inn/WDET Riverside Park Riverside Park Riverside Park is a 29-acre park on the Riverwalk on West Grand Boulevard, just west of the Ambassador Bridge. It has the largest dog park in the city and a 20,000 square foot skate park. There is also a boat launch, softball diamond, and horseshoe and table tennis room. Scripps Park Scripps Park is a neighborhood park on the corner of Grand River Avenue and Trumbull in Woodbridge. The scenic park is surrounded by a wrought iron fence and is landscaped with perennial plants and a rose garden. Dick says the park hosts a series of summer events. View the schedule here. Palmer Park Palmer Park is a 296-acre park on the corner of Six Mile and Woodward Avenue. The park features wooded walking trails, a duck pond, playground, police horse stables, handball courts, basketball courts, and tennis courts. Dick says the park has been given a new picnic shelter and the tennis courts have recently been renovated. He says the duck pond is being cleaned. Chandler Park Chandler Park is a 20-acre park south of I-94 between Conner Street and Dickerson Avenue. The park includes a golf course, soccer/football and lacrosse field, tennis courts, outdoor fitness equipment and more. Dick says the Chandler Park Conservancy recently added a walking loop and completed the renovation of a wetland area. Patton Park Patton Park is a 93-acre park on the Detroit-Dearborn border (actually, part of the park is technically within Dearborn) that includes a large recreation center, soccer fields, playground, and pond. Dick says that every weekend a few thousand people flock to the park to play soccer and football. People feel very attached to their neighborhood parks, Dick says, but with 250 parks there’s more to explore than well-known spots like Rouge Park and Belle Isle. “Many people don’t realize that there are parks like Viola Liuzzo, Luce-St. Louis and Scripps Park, these are great little neighborhood parks that people go to and frequent,” he says. “That’s where the local neighbors and children go to play.” Reliable, accurate, up-to-date WDET is here to keep you up to date with essential information, news and resources related to: COVID-19. This is a stressful, uncertain time for many. So it’s more important than ever for you, our listeners and readers, who can donate to keep supporting WDET‘s mission. Give a gift today. Donate today »







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos