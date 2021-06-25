Phil Steele passes nine Eagles to all ACC teams

CHESTNUT HILL, Massachusetts. Phil Steele released his 2021 Preseason All-ACC teams and nine Boston College football players were selected, including three first-team picks.

Junior Zay Flowers was named to Phil Steele’s All-ACC first team as a wide receiver, while two offensive linemen were also tagged to the All-ACC first team in Alec Lindstrom and Zion Johnson .

Offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel was named to Steele’s All-ACC second team along with kick-returner Travis Levy and point returner Jaelen Gill .

Offensive tackle Ben Petrula was named to Steele’s All-ACC third team while quarterback Phil Jurkovec and punter Grant Carlson were selected to Steele’s All-ACC fourth team.

Flowers put together one of the best seasons in 2020 by a BC wide receiver ever. An All-ACC first-team selection, Flowers was only the second BC wide receiver to be named a first-team All-ACC in school history (Alex Amidon, 2012). He finished 18th nationally and second in the ACC with 892 yards receiving, ranked 26ththisnationally with 56 receptions and tied for 12th nationally with nine touchdown receptions.

Lindstrom was only the second Boston College center to earn All-ACC first-team honors last season, along with Andy Gallik (2014). He was one of three players to take all 785 offensive snaps in 2020. He was part of a unit that started all 11 games combined and held out for the third-placed passing offense in the ACC with 284.2 yards per game.

Johnson is coming off a 2020 season where he was named to the All-ACC third team in offensive tackle. The Maryland native became BC’s top offensive lineman in 2020 after going from left guard to left tackle in the preseason. BC’s offensive line was ranked number 21 as a group last year according to Pro Football Focus.

Vrabel was named All-ACC honorable mention for the second time in his sophomore career. He moved from the left tackle, where he started 13 games in 2019, to the right tackle in 2020. Vrabel was one of three players to make all 785 offensive shots last season when he started all 11 games for the Eagles.

Gill was a wide receiver starter for the Eagles in 2020 and also led the team in punt returns (8.7 yards per return). In 11 games with seven starts, Gill finished the year with 29 receptions for 435 yards and one touchdown.

Levy will return for his fifth season with the Eagles in 2021. He played in 10 games in 2020, made four starts in the run-up and was the team’s main kick returner. He finished the year with 321 yards rushing and 862 all-purpose yards in 2020.

In 2020, Petrula was named to the All-ACC second team for the second time in his career after earning second-team accolades in offensive tackle. He played 778 of 785 offensive snaps (99.1%) in 2020 and was a key part of an offensive line that allowed only 2.55 sacks per game, making sixth in the ACC.

Jurkovec was the starter in all 10 games he played as a quarterback last year. His 2,558 passing yards over his first 10 starts were the most by a BC quarterback in school history. Jurkovec was the first player in BC history to start a total of four, 300-yard passing games in his first five career as a quarterback and the first BC quarterback to have four or more 300-yard games in a season since Matt Ryan (2007) .

The Pittsburgh resident finished 26this nationally with 255.8 passing yards per game, finishing the season with 61 percent of his passes and 18 touchdown passesthis national). He was second of all Boston College quarterbacks since 1996 with 255.8 yards per game, trailing only Matt Ryan’s 321.9 yards per game in 2007.

Boston College returns 20 starters in 2021. The Eagles open the year on Saturday, September 4 at Alumni Stadium vs. Colgate on ACC Network. Season tickets are now on sale at BCEagles.com.