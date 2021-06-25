Not worth picking players who prefer IPL’s money over international cricket: Shane Warne

Former Australia captain Shane Warne has said cricket boards should not consider players ‘worthy’ for international matches if they prefer the lavish IPL over national service.
Shane Warne, who is also the current mentor of the Rajasthan Royals, suggested that he is not against players making huge amounts of money at the IPL. Warne argued that if you give them a free hand, most players will quickly choose money over representing the country.
“I don’t begrudge the players getting the money they have, it’s fantastic. If they want to take the money, [let them] take this. But if you want to play cricket for your country and you choose the IPL then maybe it’s not worth choosing those guys because this is going to happen – people are going to rest and miss Test matches and miss your country to go play for money,” Shane Warne said on the Road to Ashes podcast.
Shane Warne went on to say that only Test cricket gives players the real opportunity to test themselves. He explained that the choice to play in the IPL must come at the price of this opportunity.
“It’s pretty hard, you know, when someone says there’s $3 million here or going somewhere and away from your family for six weeks, it’s a really easy decision to take that money. But if you value yourself as cricketer and you want to test yourself against the best there is only one place to do it and that is international cricket especially test cricket if you want to pick the money thats fine no problem but you may have to wait for a few test matches and you can go down a few runs no matter how good you are because there is always someone to replace you,” he added.
“Usually the IPL schedule doesn’t clash with International Cricket, if it does clash England will probably take precedence.” – Jos Buttler (To BBC Sports)
Shane Warne’s observation comes against a curious background. Australian players are stopping bilateral tours to stay fresh for the second half of the 2021 IPL. On the other hand, some top English stars have suggested choosing international cricket over competition in the event of a clash.
Michael Vaughan echoes Shane Warne’s feelings gevoelens
“Football in the UK is pretty much the Premier League and then the players want to play for their country every two years because there’s a European Championship or a World Cup. Cricket goes through that channel. They have to be very, very careful I think that it is up to the boards of all these national teams to be stronger with the players If they want international cricket to still be the pinnacle 20-30 years from now – which it is now and I hope it stays that way – they will have to be stronger with the players and not allow these franchises to take them over,” said Vaughan.
The BCCI, for their part, have already announced that the IPL will continue with or without the overseas stars. The second half of the tournament kicks off on September 19 in the UAE.
