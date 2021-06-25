Girls tennis falls to Foxborough in battle against undefeated





The MVRHS girls’ tennis team fell just short in a hard-fought semifinal of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional Thursday afternoon at Foxborough High School. the no. 4 Vineyarders (14-0) and No. 1 Foxborough Warriors (16-0) each went undefeated in the semi-finals and played a match worthy of their records. MV wiped out the two doubles matches and Foxborough won all three singles matches. It was an outstanding performance from our girls, said Vineyard Coach Bill Rigali. Foxborough was the best seed. They had two elite players at the top of their lineup. The best-of-five series came down to a third singles marathon fight between MV’s Karrine Nivala and Foxborough’s Sarah Prag Fox. After 2 hours and 20 minutes of play, filled with long rallies, Prag won 6-4, 6-4. It was quite a competition, Rigali said. Both players have done an excellent job for their teams. Foxborough took a 2-0 lead with wins in the first and second singles. Athena Li Fox defeated Hunter Tomkins 6-0, 6-0 and Pam Nelson defeated Cali Giglio 6-2, 6-0. They did very well, coach Rigali said of Tomkins and Giglio. They didn’t get many games, but the girls played well, played long points. It’s just that their two girls were one ball better. The Vineyarders tied the score with a pair of straight sets wins in the doubles. First doubles Tessa Hammond and Andrea Morse defeated Maggie McAuliffe and Abby Costa 6-4, 6-1, with second doubles Paige Anderson and Evelyn Brewer defeated Juliana Preston and Emily Stow Fox by the same score. I can’t say enough about our two doubles teams, said coach Rigali. They have improved so much from the start (of the season) to the end and have really learned as a team and they have brought us back into the game. Ultimately, the Vineyarders finished 14-1 and look ahead to a promising season in 2022. All starters were selected to the Cape and Islands Atlantic Division All Star team and Hunter Tomkins was voted league MVP. Yes, we were disappointed that we lost, but were very proud of how we fought, said coach Rigali. Were ready to continue next year.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos