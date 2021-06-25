Game 73 Lineups: Nats at Marlins





You already know the nationals won 10 out of 11 matches. But did you know that they actually won nine games in a row that were slated to be nine innings? That’s right, their last two losses came in doubleheader games scheduled for only seven innings (one of which turned into an eight-inning loss to the Giants). Their last loss of nine innings was June 11, the opener of their last homestand, when they lost 1-0 to San Francisco. So there’s a chance tonight to make it 10 in a row in scheduled nine-inning games, if the Nationals can get another good start from Jon Lester and scored some points on Pablo Lpez. Lester got off to a very good start last weekend against the Mets, shutting out in the seventh inning (of one more of those doubleheader games), but then gave up two quick runs and was pulled. Manager Davey Martinez doesn’t necessarily need that from his veteran lefty tonight, as the bullpen is in pretty good shape now. But he was sure to take six or more solid innings off Lester. Lpez is another good looking young member of the Marlins rotation starting this season with a 2.86 ERA and 1,071 WHIP in 15 so far. He ruled out the Nats by seven innings in their previous encounter season (April 30), a game that ended in a Kyle Schwarber walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th. (Remember when Schwarber waited until the end of a game to knock the ball out of the park, instead of just doing it in the game’s first at bat?) Josh Bell is no longer in the lineup tonight, which is hardly surprising. We’ll hopefully get an update on the MRI Bell coming to his right earlier today when Martinez meets us on Zoom soon. WASHINGTON NATIONALS in MIAMI MARLINS

True: LoanDepot Park

Game time: 7:10 PM EDT

TV: MASN2, MLB.tv

Radio: 106.7 FM, MLB.com

Weather: Indoors NATIONAL

LF Kyle Schwarber

SS Trea Turner

RF Juan Soto

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Josh Harrison

C Yan Gomes

3B Starlin Castro

CF Victor Robles

LHP Jon Lester MARLINS

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

CF Starling Marte

1B Garrett Cooper

RF Adam Duvall

SS Miguel Rojas

LF Jess Snchez

C Jorge Alfaro

3B Jon Bertic

RHP Pablo Lpez







