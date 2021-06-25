Atlanta’s New Cricket Franchise To Drive Development With Diversity

a new Atlanta cricket franchise is hosting its first game on July 31, a milestone that the globally popular sport says will bolster its local fan base and capitalize on growing national momentum.

The grid of the vanAtlanta Fireincluding players from Bangladesh, South Africa andSri Lanka, a coach of Jamaica, and a Bangladeshi owned group with established roots in rootsGeorgiabusiness community.

Dressed in black jerseys with flames creeping up one side, the team stood on the steps leading to the south wing of the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday, as lawmakers and team owners announced their big ambitions for a sport that’s followed internationally, but has so far had little interest in the U.S.

Mohammed Hasan Tarek, the owner and CEO of Fires, came to the US from Bangladesh during high school and graduated from Georgia State University. Even as he settled into real estate and other ventures, he remained involved in community sports and eventually became president of the Bangladeshi Sports Council of Georgia.

The Atlanta Fires debut as a club team in 2018 was coincidental, just before the US gained national status for One Day International cricket, one of three variants of the game approved by the International Cricket Council. Then in 2019, Major League Cricket backed by investors from India’s largest media groups, announced the inaugural season would begin in 2022 with six teams from across the US

The Atlanta Fire is one of 27 minor league teams that play the shortened Twenty20 form of the game, which usually lasts about three hours rather than a day or more. The lower league will serve to spark interest in the sport, provide players with a ramp, and bring talent to the majors. But Mr. Tarek doesn’t see the Fire staying at this level.

“Our goal is to become the major league team, the father of three told Global Atlanta, noting that receiving this nod to Atlanta will likely be based on the teams’ performance on the field, as well as factors like sponsorship, audience and facilities “If you have those, you get a head start.

Judging by a separate announcement Wednesday, it looks like the team is on the way.

Major League Cricket and the Atlanta Fire Announced a new collaboration with Atlanta Cricket Fields, a 54-acre complex in cumshot that will serve as the team’s home field.The deal requires indoor practice facilities and improvements to the main oval that would position it to host future international events. The complex is already seeing some 1,000 people come out every weekend to play and watch club matches taking place on its seven pitches, a member of the ownership group told Global Atlanta.

Iain Higgins, the CEO of American cricket,flew from California to recognize the Atlanta Fire and to commit national governing bodies to use the complex as a regional training ground and its support for future efforts to gain accreditation for ICC tournaments.

Mr Higgins said the grassroots movement for cricket in Georgia is indicative of how the sport is growing across the country.

See basketball jerseys from the recently risingAtlanta Hawks upon arrival at the Atlanta airport, mr. Higgins that he envisioned a future where homegrown cricketers could be embraced by their communities in the same way as they reach the highest levels of the sport.

That’s the path, that’s the ecosystem that we’re trying to build in Atlanta in particular and across the country as well, Mr. Higgins said.

While he admitted it’s the early stages of mainstreaming the sport outside of the traditional diaspora audience in the US, he was heartened by the way cricket fans in Georgia have harassed schools and community centers to make room for it.

“For me, that’s the biggest challenge in getting cricket into the mainstream: going to the schools,” he said.

Born in England in the 16th century, cricket is a sporting phenomenon in many parts of the world, especially in the British Commonwealth countries around the world. Caribbean, Africa and South Asia. India has the largest national viewership, with the market alone being enough to place cricket in the ranks of the world’s most watched sports. The ICC Cricket World Cup regularly attracts hundreds of thousands of in-person spectators and billions of television and online viewers. Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, rose to fame in sports before plunging into politics. There is a movement underway to include cricket in the 2028 Olympics.

But in the US, Mr Higgins said, the audience is between 10 and 20 million, mostly from immigrant communities who find themselves committed to teams in their countries of origin.

jerry james, chairman of the Atlanta Gladiators Atlanta hockey team and chairman of its league diversity committee, said Georgias minority communities are a sleeping giant when it comes to sports economic potential.

Georgia is known for football mainstays like the Atlanta Braves and Falcons, but “When you step back and look at the culture and diversity of the Atlanta metro in general, it goes deeper than that.”

Atlanta United, the Major League Soccer franchise that has taken the city by storm is a prime example, he said.

Pedro Marino, a representative of the Democratic state from Duluth, said at the event that sports infrastructure can boost the economic development and job creation that are much needed as the state emerges from the pandemic.

The effort is certainly not the first to bring cricket to Georgia. Separate Ownership Group Called Global Sports Ventures Planned to Buy in 2019Gwinnett Place Mall and build a 20,000-seat stadium on the site to host an Atlanta franchise. The deal sputtered when USA Cricket awarded Major League Cricket operation to a rival bidder in 2019.

More about the new USA Cricket / Atlanta Fire joint venture at Atlanta Cricket Fields: