Youngest Nicholas takes biggest step in pursuing professional hockey dream | Top Stories

While his four older siblings have a trophy room to be jealous of between high school championships, NCAA championships, Player of the Year honors and more in a multitude of sports, Scarsdale High School up-and-coming junior Brian Nicholas is carving his own path to greatness. .
In 2021 alone, Nicholas and his junior ice hockey team made it to the Nationals semifinals, he was the eighth overall pick in the United States Hockey League draft by the Sioux City (Iowa) Musketeers, and he helped his high school golf team to the sixth Section 1 team championship in eight seasons.
Nicholas credited James (SHS Class of 2015), Michaela (2016), Stephen Jr. (2016) and Erin (2017) and their achievements in high school, travel, college and even, for James, professional sports he is working on a tour card for the PGA because he set the tone for his own athletic endeavors.
There are so many expectations for me and they just push me, Nicholas said. I just use all expectations as motivation to live up to my siblings’ standard. It’s always been a competitive household, so I want to outperform them and go further than they did so I can brag within the household. But it has always been a healthy competition.
Now that I’ve won a section championship for golf, well, I’ve won a national championship and you haven’t. My goal has always been to do that and I want to get there and eventually win a professional championship when the time comes.
Prior to the USHL draw, Nicholas made the final roster of 49 players from 14 states born in 2005 who qualified for the 2021-22 US National Under-17 team in the 9 USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) Evaluation Camp. May 13 at the USA Hockey Arena in Michigan. Nicholas was one of 27 forwards in the mix, but a back injury on the first day of camp may have kept him from making the team.
It was definitely an honor to be selected out of 30,000 to know you are top 49 in the country, Nicholas said. I was sure it was an honour, but at the same time it’s an honour, I don’t want to be top 49 I want to be top 1. It’s an achievement, but I’m not satisfied until I keep going until I can’t anymore.
Nicholas still has a chance to represent Team USA when he heads to Buffalo from July 7-13 to try out for the Five Nations Tournament, which takes place in Switzerland in August. Nicholas sees this as an opportunity to rid himself of the NTDP camp.
I couldn’t really run or anything, so I couldn’t do much during the tryout and didn’t have my best week, he said. I couldn’t perform to what I expected of myself, but now I can try this.
Nicholas and the 2005 Mid Fairfield Youth Hockey Association Junior Rangers USA Tier 1 under-15 team lost in the national semifinals 2-1 in a shootout after triple overtime. We beat the opposing team 57-12, but their goalkeeper just played unbelievably, Nicholas said. It was a heartbreaker.
Nicholas has traveled frequently this year as Mid Fairfield found states to play in that were open during the COVID-19 pandemic and he was in Sioux City for training camp last weekend, his first live exposure to the USHL.
Being the first roster on the team and coming in eighth overall was something that further set Nicholas apart.
When I was called up, it was one of the best moments of my hockey career, he said. I went there and everyone was like Iowa is in the middle of nowhere, but the hockey community is amazing. They have about 6,000 fans per game and their rink fits around 9,000. It’s a huge arena and the facility is great, the coaching staff is great and I think they had five NHL draft picks last year and I think they’ve played 19 previous players in the NHL at this point. They produce a lot of NHL players, so it was an honor to be the number 1 draft pick. To know that this is the potential type of player they can produce reminds me that I have to work even harder.
The countrys lone Tier I junior hockey league has produced at least 50 NHL draft picks each of the last three years and has more than 800 former players on NCAA Division I rosters.
Sioux City tweeted a brief post-draft interview with general manager Andy Johnson about Nicholas’s roster for head coach Luke Strands’ team.
Brian is a guy we’ve been following for a long time who got a pro style left winger who can also play in the center, Johnson said. He is a versatile kid. Only in the Western Conference do we need guys who can really get up and down and play a heavy style of hockey. Brian had a great year for Mid Fairfield. He’s going to play u-16 hockey next year and probably get us some games and then we expect he’ll be here full time in a year or so.
He added, Hes a great goalscorer. That’s his number 1 attribute, he scores goals and he’s done a great job. Brian is a child we have been following for a long time and comes from a good family and a great program at Mid Fairfield. They went well to the national tournament and he is a man who will not take long to get here.
The 2020-21 team included players from Minnesota, Missouri, Texas, North Dakota, Ohio, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Florida, Connecticut, New York, California, Virginia and Illinois, in addition to international players from Finland, Canada and Switzerland . With players as old as 21, Nicholas expects to play about 15 games for his first year at Sioux City and fly out to join the team six times from September to April for the regular season and then join the team full-time. come and finish high school in Iowa as a senior.
It’s not an easy place to travel to, let me tell you, Nicholas said. You have to fly to Chicago and catch a connecting flight, fly to Omaha on a connecting flight and then drive two hours to get to Sioux City. It’s a hassle to get there, but once you get there, it’s worth it.
In addition to playing select games for Sioux City, Nicholas expects to quarterback the varsity football team this fall, play high school hockey in the winter, travel for the Long Island Gulls and win another golf title in the spring. (His first golf season was canceled due to the pandemic.)
This year I’m going to do as much as I can and be there for high school as much as I can, Nicholas said. I’ve always loved playing hockey with the guys I learned to play hockey with when I was little. Skating with them is always fun. If I left this year, it would be like letting them dry outside. I wouldn’t mind leaving them. I want to have one last run, one last chance with them to win a section championship.
Nicholas knows he has big shoes to fill for football with senior Ben Miller and Noah Ebner Borst, sometimes leading the Raiders as a quarterback into a strong COVID-shortened season in the fall’s second season.
It’s going to be a challenge to replace a lot of guys, but I’ve worked hard and I think it’s nothing I can’t do, but at the same time I’m putting a lot of work into football and hockey and golf this summer, he said.
As for golf, Nicholas said, winning the Section 1 championship was probably the most important moment of my high school career by far. It was a great experience to be able to make the sectional team and the cut for individuals.
On the ice, stick handling and scoring have always been Nicholas’ strengths, so in recent years he has been concentrating on his skating. He usually skates at 6 before school with coach Erik Nates, goes home for a quick shower and then goes to school.
That’s really starting to show, Nicholas said of the improvement. My stick skills have always been the best of my game and I’m always trying to improve them, but I’ve really focused on skating to complete my full game.
University coaches were allowed to reach out and talk to Nicholas on January 1, and he got a lot of contact. Right now, his top five are Boston College, Penn State, Harvard, Notre Dame, and Michigan.
Hopefully around August 1 of this year I will start college and play college and then hopefully be able to play pro after that, Nicholas said. That’s the goal.