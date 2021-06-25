What if Kucherov can’t play for Lightning in Game 7?

Here’s what we know: Nikita Kucherov made a huge impact for the Lightning during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here’s What We Don’t Know: Whether Kucherov Can Even Play For The Lightning Against The Islanders In Game 7 On Friday (8 p.m. E.T.; NBCSN / Peacock).

Kucherov left Game 6 early and did not return after a cross check in the back/lower body by the Islanders defender Scott Mayfield. (Mayfield would not endear himself to the Lightning or their fans afterwards, and also got into a skirmish with Steven Stamkosand score a big goal.)

On the morning before Islanders – Lightning Game 7, Lightning coach Jon Cooper simply said: didn’t know if Kucherov could play. At the time of writing, it just sounds like an in-game decision.

A Game 7 is almost always a coin flip, at least in hockey. But not sure if Kucherov (with 27 points comfortably leads the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs) can play in Game 7? Yes, that makes for a nerve-wracking mystery.

Let’s look at the possibility. What are some lineup scenarios if the Lightning has to try and beat the Islanders in Game 7 without Kucherov?

First, the more nuts and bolts details.

forwarding options; Additional defender? Cernak uncertainty

If Kucherov can’t go in Game 7, there are a few different possibilities.

The main question (beyond Kucherov’s availability) is whether Erik Cernak can play in Game 7. He has been beaten up lately and is making way for Luke Schenn.

A healthy Cernak could at least give Cooper the ability to deal with an alignment he often deploys: 11 attackers and seven defenders instead of the usual 12F – 6D setup. Cooper made comments however, that indicates that he would rather not go for an 11F/7D setup.

Outside of Cernak, there are questions about three attackers that may be joining the lineup: Gemel Smith, Mathieu Joseph, and Mitchell Stephens. Joe Smith of the Athletic believes Smith may have an edge to play in Game 7:

I’m only reading the tea leaves here: think Gemel Smith would join if Kucherov can’t go – he worked with Maroon, Colton and Halpern after skating. Cooper prefers 12/6 vs Isles. Joseph, Stephens + Schenn all still here for scratch skate, so that’s a good sign for Erik Cernak. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 25, 2021

If Cooper went into Game 7 with Smith, it would be quite a challenge for the rarely used Lightning attacker. Smith, 27, has played in five games for the Lightning this season and has not skated a shift in an NHL playoff game.

How the Lightning Queued Without Kucherov

For better or worse, there’s plenty of data out there on how the Lightning could handle line combos if Kucherov can’t play in Game 7.

Most direct is how they handled Game 6, when Kucherov played 46 seconds.

The Lightning rolled out an effective combination of: Ondrej Palat and brayden point (Kucherov’s regular linemates) next to Anthony Cirelli. Palat, Point and Cirelli scored two goals and allowed none at equal strength, presenting a matching 2-0 lead in risky chances.

Given that success, you would expect this to be the starting option. But who knows?

During the regular season, the Lightning lined up Palat and Point with a number of other attackers, with Steven Stamkos and Cirelli being the most common centers.

Good and bad news for Lightning power play if Kucherov can’t play in Game 7

On the one hand, the Lightning went 0-for-2 on the power play without Kucherov in Game 6. At times it seemed disjointed. (Stamkos wasn’t completely negative about their PP work, although.)

Obviously they will miss his dangerous combination of cerebral passing and sparkling sniping.

“There is no replacement for Kuch,” Stamkos said after Game 6, via NHL.com. “He has had incredible playoffs for us. He is offensively so deadly in the power play.”

Even when Kucherov looked less than 100 percent on 5-on-5, he was relentlessly efficient in man advantage situations. In addition to comfortably leading the postseason with 27 points, he is also the leading power play producer with 17 PPP. (Teammate Victor Hedman is a pretty distant second with 12.)

While they wouldn’t be as terrifying if Kucherov can’t play in Game 7, the islanders can’t quite relax against the lightning game. Over the season, the Lightning converted 22.2 percent of their odds, the ninth best power play mark in the NHL. Not bad for a unit that Kucherov didn’t have at all, and Stamkos missed for 18 out of 56 games.

So the Lightning will definitely miss Kucherov when he plays Game 7 vs. the Islanders must miss. However, they are known without the former Hart Trophy winner and at least still have a red-hot Brayden Point by their side.

ISLANDERS VS. LIGHTNING (Series equal 3-3) – series livestream link

Game 1: Islanders 2, Lightning 1

Game 2: Lightning 4, Islanders 2

Game 3: Lightning 2, Islanders 1

Game 4: Islanders 3, Lightning 2

Game 5: Lightning 8, Islanders 0

Game 6: Islanders 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Game 7: Fri. 25 June: Islanders at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN/ Peacock)

