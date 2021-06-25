Cricket: Australian test captain Tim Paine apologizes for predicting India would ‘comfortably’ beat Black Caps in WTC final





Australian test captain Tim Paine apologizes for predicting India would ‘comfortably’ beat Black Caps in the WTC final.

Australian test captain Tim Paine has apologized to the Black Caps after previously predicting they would be “comfortably” defeated by India in the World Test Championship final – admitting he was “dirty” for taking a spot. in the inaugural showpiece. The Black Caps claimed the WTC club, $2.2 million in prize money and bragging rights after knocking down Virat Kohli’s side by eight wickets in a dramatic rain-stricken clash in Southampton this week, forcing Paine to eat a modest pie. . Shortly before the match, the 36-year-old wicketkeeper said India will “win quite comfortably if they play anywhere near their best”. His comments followed the Black Caps’ victory over weakened England, who had to beat Australia in the Ashes in December. “We’re all wrong. I kind of nicked the Kiwi fans, so I thought I’d get on the air and eat a humble pie,” Paine told Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave. “I thought the New Zealanders played excellent. It’s always a pleasure to see them tackle it. For such a small nation – I’m from Tasmania, which is clearly our smallest state of resources, and we’re hitting above us weight – so I definitely respect what the Kiwis do on an international stage.” The Black Caps won the inaugural World Test Championship final against India by eight wickets. Photo/Getty Images Paine, who captained the Aussies for a series against New Zealand when the teams last met in December 2019, pointed to the rise of towering fast bowler Kyle Jamieson who has made all the difference for the Black Caps. “They did well under Kane [Williamson] since they last played against us…they’ve added great Kyle Jamieson who was excellent on day 5 or 6 and a quality lead-off hitter Devon Conway so they’re always improving and they always seem to find these good cricketers. “They’ve added a great tall fast bowler who rarely misses his height, complemented by Trent Boult and Tim Southee. The height he’s coming from is clearly troubling to batsmen around the world. “Devon Conway has come into all types of cricket for New Zealand and has done very well. If you’ve got a good start at the top of the order you’ve got Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls – they just keep coming, they’re a good side and always have been.” Related articles Kyle Jamieson’s meteoric rise has not gone unnoticed by the Australians. Photo/Getty Images Paine, whose team missed the WTC final after taking four points for a slow overestimation against India late last year and canceling two scheduled tours due to Covid-19, agreed with Kohli that the WTC final will take place over three matches. “It’s certainly not the finished product, but it’s a step in the right direction,” he told Waldegrave. “You want to play in that test – that’s why I couldn’t watch the first three or four nights because I was dirty that we weren’t there. It’s a showpiece, it’s a World Cup final. Can we do better? Yes, we can we probably do, but we shouldn’t take anything from New Zealand.” Paine also had special praise for Kiwi cricket fans, streaming over the ditch for the 2019 series. “I thought the support the Kiwis got when they came to Australia was fantastic. The MCG crowd was brilliant,” he said. “We’re used to getting that from the English fans, but the atmosphere around our site when the Kiwis were here was great.”

