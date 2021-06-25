Georgia Southern Football Baseball Players Honored Sun Belt, All-America

Georgia southern cornerback GeorgiaDerrick Canteen is a first-team roster of the preseason All-Sun Belt in Phil Steele’s College Football Preview.

TenGeorgia Southern players were named to the squad.

run backJD King, punterAnthony Beck II (a graduate of South Effingham High) and point returneeKhaleb Hoodwere chosen for the second team; while offensive linemanAaron Dowdellgrab a noseCJ Wright earned third team honors. run backAmare Jones (a transfer from Tulane), offensive linemanBrian Miller (Graduate Memorial Day School), Defensive EndJustin Ellisand outside linebackerRandy Wade Jr.was named to the fourth team.

Now a sophomore in the red shirt, Canteen started all 13 games in 2020. He was selected to both the Football Writers Association of America and the Athletics Freshman All-American teams. He was a first-team All-SBC roster by the league and Phil Steele, along with a second-team pick by Pro Football Focus.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Canteen tied for the FBS lead, tying the school record with six interceptions. Canteen also recorded 48 tackle parlors with 10-pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The Eagles open the 2021 season at 6 p.m. 4 against Gardner-Webb at Paulson Stadium.

Eagles’ Awards

McWhorter, Jones

Georgia Southern baseball players Georgia Mason McWhorter and Nick Jones have received multiple accolades following their record-breaking seasons in 2021.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America selected the All-America first team. Collegiate Baseball News chose McWhorter, an infielder/outfielder, for the first team and Jones, a lefthanded assistant pitcher, for the second team.

The American Baseball Coaches Association chose McWhorter and Jones as their All-America second team. Both made the ABCA All-Southeast Region first team.

McWhorter was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, partnering with Jones to make the All-SBC first team while junior infielder Noah Ledford was in the second team as designated batter.

McWhorter finished the season with a team-best .372 average on record, collecting 52 RBIs and smashing 18 home runs. The graduate student from Cumming posted an OPS of 1,135 and broke the career double record for Georgia Southern with 67. He led three stolen bases and walked 27 in 2021.

Jones (1-0) finished the season with the team’s lowest ERA (1.48). The senior of Johns Creek played in 29 games this season, with 42 and 2/3 innings. Jones struckout 67 and tied the program’s one-season record for saves with 17. He is second in GS with 19 saves and allowed only seven earned runs in 2021.

Start times Saturday before

Savannah City Ama

The 2021 Savannah City Amateur Championships will be played Saturday and Sunday at the Donald Ross course at Bacon Park Golf Course.

The City Amateur Championships are Savannah’s top amateur tournaments. The tournament is played as 36 holes of stroke play in all divisions.

Saturday start times

7:40 Danny Nelson, Phil Haug, John Southerland, Maury Alpert

7:50Trey Kent, Alejandro Guillen, Will Sharpe, Mark Carlson

8 Jack Hall, Toshi Hirata, Tom Conneff, Layton Truax

8:10 Kevin King, Daniel Kennedy, Philip Kennedy, Charles Pennington

8:20 Braiden Jacobs, Braden Schnaible, Robert Warren, Chris Bell

8:30 Joshua Shearous, Davis Bush, Jacob Hitt, Patrick Edwards

8:40 Patten Willilams, Kenneth Tessier, Robert Wyrick, Fred Roberts

8:50 Tyler Gordon, Holton Barwick, Kevin Richmond, Nicholas Scarano

9 Drew Hanzel, Kevin Vogel, David Barras, Barry Brown

9:10 Slate Williams, Brian Bland, Todd Norman Jr., Scott Whitehurst

9:20 Chris Fisher, Thaddeus Wheeler III, Matthew Meyer, Al Roberts

9:30 Will Gallagher, Gabriel Papet, Joey Kalbac, Chad Witt

9:40 Russell DeMasi, Sean Allen, Adam Burns, Patrick McKinnon

9:50 Andrew Scarano, Jack Green Jr., Matthew York

10 Chuck Jones, Lloyd Summerlin, Greg Waltman, Jeff Soss Jr.

10:10 Gregory Conner, Eddie Carr, Parker Stone, Vic Mincey

10:20 Ted Bala III, Robert Cogdill, Spencer Davis

10:30 Antonio Padilla, David Peetoom, Chris Phillips

10:40 Paul Roy, Sterling Sims, Al Smith, Patrick Larson

10:50 Logan Wise, Liam Harrison, Lucas Renfroe, Eric Williams

11 Ronald Tosto, Virgil Cooper, David Davis, Chris Holland

11:10 Randy Dees, Michael Forehand, Keith Nagy, Todd Norman Sr.

11:20 Marc Schneider, Jeff Soss, Chuck Tippins, Joe Frederick

11:30 Ken Hughes, Mike Peters, Gregg Dukes

11:40 Michael Owen, Robert Darby, Steven Moore

11:50 Dale Rowe, Joseph Steffen Jr., Randy Lewis

Noon Al Small, Bill Massey

12:10 p.m. Howard Bacon, Stephen Swanson, Donald Consos

12:20 Wayne Bradley, George Schnurr, Kenneth Straiti

12:30 Michael Towson, Chris Uhl, Stephen Walker, Tony Whitehurst

12:40 Hami Hirata, Pamela Whitehurst, Peggy Miller, Barbara Williams

1Karen Williams, Beth Tilton, Susie Russell, Debbie Tomkiewicz

Women’s soccer team

hires coach Jim Robbins

Jim Robbins has been hired as the head coach of South Georgia Tormenta FC’s new USL W League team and TFC Academys Girls Director in Statesboro.

Robbins has more than 29 years of coaching experience at nearly every level of football in the United States, including five years at the pre-professional level (including USL League Two) and 14 years of college experience (NCAA DI and DIII, NJCAA DIII), with seven of those years in the Atlanta area.

Jim has the experience and character to lead our new USL W League team, and he will use those same qualities to inspire all the girls in our Academy system in South Georgia and the South Carolina Lowlands, said co-owner Netra R. Van Tassell in a press release.

Robbins was head coach at Long Island University Brooklyn, LaGrange College and Oxford College of Emory University, as well as assistant coach at North Dakota State.

He was a state coach and coach for the Olympic development program in New Jersey and Georgia for over 20 years. Robbins holds a master’s degree in coaching and has multiple football and sports related certifications and licenses.

Robbins thanked Tormenta’s property for the new opportunity.

“I look forward to representing such a professional organization with great leaders, coaches and support staff,” he said in a press release. “My goal is to help Tormenta FC achieve all of its goals, both on and off the pitch.

Tormenta FC will be making more announcements ahead of the W League teams’ inaugural season, including official team branding and additions to the player roster. Tormenta Women will serve as the team’s official temporary name, while the club will solicit the community for name submissions via an online form.

For more information, follow Tormenta Women on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. For more information about the USL W League, visit USLWLeague.com or follow the W League on Twitter at @USLWLeague.

