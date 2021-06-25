Harry Kane not focused on Tottenham transfer talk, managerial search

Harry Kane has said he is focused on England’s bid for Euro 2020 glory insofar as he has not held talks about his future to Tottenham or followed the club’s chaotic search for a new manager.

The 27-year-old told Spurs that he was looking to leave the club this summer with sources telling ESPN that Manchester City are preparing a 100 million offer that could also include players as an added incentive for Spurs to sack their captain.

The Spurs are sure to turn down that proposal, as chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to accept an offer for a player he values ​​at around 150 yards. The club are also in a strong negotiating position, as Kane still has three years left on his 200,000-per-week contract.

Levy’s more immediate priority is to end their long-running search for a manager who has discussed the vacancy with a range of candidates since Jose Mourinho’s resignation on April 19.

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is favorite to take charge and the new man’s identity could become a key factor in whether Kane can be convinced to stay in north London.

However, when asked if the transfer talk had affected his performance for England, Kane said: “No, not at all, to be honest, I feel like when I go away with England I’m fully focused on England. My brother is my agent, but the only time I’ve really spoken to my brother in the last few weeks is ‘good luck, let’s win, and let’s go all the way to England’.

“So it doesn’t really bother me from the outside noise. When I’m here I’m with the guys, I’m trying to help the guys, be a leader in the team. I need to get to know the guys, see what certain players floats and the younger guys, help them, so I feel like I have enough on my plate to worry about anything outside of England.

Harry Kane failed to score a goal at Euro 2020. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“That’s where I am, and of course I feel like it’s one of them where if you don’t score as a striker, people look every little corner of why you don’t score and that’s probably the case in this tournament so far, but like I said, as long as I’m focused, I have the confidence that I have, I don’t worry about anyone else.”

Having followed Tottenham’s quest as manager – which included talks with Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso – Kane told reporters in St George’s Park: “No, if I’m being completely honest I don’t really read anything. No media, and those are all your jobs… but frankly not me.

“The only thing I normally sit on is Instagram and I don’t really see anything” [about Spurs’ search] over there. That’s just more pictures and stuff like that. That’s just the brutal honesty. I just keep myself to myself, I watch my series, I’m playing pool or table tennis with the boys. I just try to stay away from everything.

“The main thing is about us as a group and us as a staff and as a nation and when you’re in these tournament modes it’s easy to get caught up in other things sometimes, but hey the experience I’ve had in the last few tournaments, is to just focus on this and do what you can right now and have no regrets.”



Kane has yet to score at Euro 2020 and failed to get a shot at goal in England’s first two games when he beat Croatia to a draw with Scotland. There were signs of encouragement in their latest Group D win against the Czech Republic, who set up the last 16 clash against Germany in front of 45,000 fans at Wembley on Tuesday and Kane believes he is ready to take his form to another level.

“People are quick to change their minds,” he said. “It hasn’t been that long since I won the Golden Shoe [as top scorer at the 2018 World Cup] and I was the best in the world, people raved about you.

“That’s why I’ve always said, as a footballer you can’t get too high or too low, you just have to have a neutral mode, confidence is a big thing. I’ve always believed in myself. I could go 10, 15 games without to score, but give me a chance and I would support myself to score it.

“I’m in a good place. If I go into Tuesday night, physically, I’m in the best shape of the tournament so far, and that’s what I really wanted to go into here, I felt that maybe in Russia I started on fire, a lot goals, and may not have had my best performances in the main matches, the quarters and the semi-finals.

“So when I got into this physically I wanted to make sure I peaked at the right time and of course we won’t know if that’s the case until Tuesday night, but how I feel, that’s how I feel it’s going.”