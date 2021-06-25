BJ Watling, the heart of New Zealand cricket





Bradley-John Watling takes us to the heart of New Zealand cricket – fighting, absorbing pressure, changing scripts. Wellington, 2014: Watling addresses the media after the second day of play. It was a productive outing for him with five catches with the big gloves. However, New Zealand, 24 for one after conceding a massive 246 lead, is staring at a certain defeat to India. In conversation with the press, Watling is typically challenging. I like such situations. It gets the best out of me. This is why we play Test cricket.



These were not empty words. New Zealand was reduced to 94 for five in the second innings and the Indian scribes planned for two days off with the Test en route to an early finish. Then Watling joined skipper Brendon McCullum. And India was wicketless until the post-tea session on day four. McCullum (302) and Watling (124) were involved in a record 352-run tie for the sixth wicket, which frustrated the visitor. McCullum showed typical flair, Watling was very strong. And the test ended in a draw. And now Watling has retired from international cricket after the Kiwis conquered the Test Peak in Southampton. The respect for Watling, who is pushing 36, is huge within the New Zealand team. No wonder he was one of McCullum's favorite cricketers because of his never-say-that attitude. Faith was the cornerstone of Watlings' game. In fact, Watling started his Test career as a specialist opener against Pakistan in Napier in 2009. And it was McCullums' decision to only play shorter-lived matches that opened the path for Watling to become a wicket-keeper batsman in Tests. He seized the opportunity. And when he finished his Test career at Southampton, Watling had played 75 Tests, scoring 3,790 runs to a commendable 37.52 with eight centuries and 267 catches and eight stumpings. For New Zealand, this South African-born cricketer was a middle-class crisis man. He had the invaluable ability to absorb the pressure and use it as a motivating factor. The super fit Watling evolved as a goalkeeper and catches in the air on both sides of the wicket were commonplace as his career progressed. And he improved his gauntlet against spin, although New Zealand had a largely tempo-oriented attack. When the Kiwis stunned Pakistan in the UAE Test series, Watling's sticking to spinners was sharp and effective. And now that he's leaving the international scene to spend more time with his family, he does so knowing he's done his best.

