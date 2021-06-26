Thomas Wilcher and Michigan State football agree

Four months ago, when he confirmed his goal was to coach college football, Detroit Cass Tech coach Thomas Wilcher told the Free Press:

I think I need to find someone who will believe in me.

That someone is Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker.

Wilcher, one of the most successful coaches in the state, has been hired by Tucker and will apparently serve as an analyst on the football staff, according to multiple sources Friday who asked to remain anonymous because the deal has not yet been announced.

MSU has not confirmed Wilchers’ hiring.

In 23 seasons as head coach at Cass Tech, Wilcher holds a 190-70 record with three state championships and a second-place finish.

The technicians have qualified for the past 13 playoffs in the state and have won at least one playoff game in each of those appearances.

I’ve always said it would be great if someone hired my head coach, Belleville coach Jermain Crowell said Friday; he served as Wilchers’ defensive coordinator for seven seasons. He’s been saying it for years, he wanted to coach and go to college level.

Someone found value in him, sounds like.

Cass Tech won the Division 1 state title in 2011 with freshman Jayru Campbell as quarterback, then repeated it in 2012.

Wilcher spoke about his desire to coach at university level after Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, a Wilchers teammate in 1980s Michigan, hired West Bloomfield coach Ron Bellamy, another former Wolverines player, as an assistant after last season.

It’s hard to name a high school coach in the state who has sent more players to the college level than Wilcher.

Wilcher has eight players drafted by NFL teams, and Cass Tech is one of five public high schools that had multiple active NFL players last season.

Jourdan Lewis, Delano Hill, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michael Onwenu, William Campbell and Joe Barksdale are some of the technicians who have played in the NFL.

So there alone it provides insight into what I can do as a coach, Wilcher previously told Free Press. And those are the things you have to look at, sometimes it’s not about the win-loss. Win-lose is one thing, but what we were trying to do now is how to make these guys top players.

It’s not often that a high school coach breaks into college coaching at the Big Ten level.

They often start in Division II schools or lower Division I schools, such as those in the Mid-American Conference.

But a year ago, Courtney Hawkins, a respected coach at Flint Beecher, made a seamless transition to Tucker’s MSU staff as the receiver coach.

When you bring in a high school coach, regardless of age, you bring in someone who is very close to those kids, who really knows how those kids think, especially if that person is successful, Wilcher said earlier this year. He understands what makes young men successful.

It won’t be easy to replace Wilcher, but there will be many who want to try.

With a plethora of Division I-caliber players on the current roster, Cass Tech is one of the most attractive courses in the state.

I’m sure a lot of people will apply, but I won’t be one of them, Crowell said. “I have a job.

I’m trying to imagine a Cass without Wilcher over there.

Former Cass Tech all-state Donshell English, who is the coach at Mumford, and Tony Blankenship, who has coached successfully at several other schools in the PSL, are two obvious choices to replace Wilcher.

But Wilcher apparently hopes school administrators will choose one of his staff to replace him.

