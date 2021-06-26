Indoor tennis facility wins sponsor ahead of fall opening | News

The first gold sponsor in hand, the indoor tennis facility and multi-purpose sports complex at Buchanon Park, has moved closer to a planned fall opening.
Warren Fiscal Court on Friday approved a contract with Scott Waste Services to become the facility’s first gold sponsor at a cost of $25,000.
“When we got a chance to talk about this, it was a good idea,” said Pete Reckard, Scott Waste Services district manager. “This is a way for us to give back to the community and make sure we have this great facility.”
Scott Waste is the first of what Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer hopes will be several sponsors who will help offset the $8.2 million price tag for the 60,000-square-foot facility nearing completion at Buchanon Park.
Kummer said the building being constructed by local contractor Scott, Murphy and Daniel is on track for an October or November opening. He said the Southern Kentucky Tennis Association is also on track with its efforts to gather more sponsors.
“This is the first of many sponsors,” Kummer told the magistrates on Friday. “We’ve been in touch with several companies we work with. Our goal is six gold sponsors, and I’m confident we’ll bring the rest to you.”
Working with SOKY Tennis officers Martina Fee and Nate Harlan, Kummer tries to get those gold sponsors who will have the courts named after them. He is also trying to find some smaller sponsors and a $300,000 platinum sponsor who will get the naming rights to the building.
“It’s important to list these sponsors,” Kummer said. “It really helps us keep our rates affordable.”
Kummer said the court will cost $4 per hour when the courts are not being used for competition activities, classes or other events.
The new facility, which will be added to the existing gymnasium in Buchanon Park, will be used for many different sports and activities.
Approved by the tax court in August 2020, the multi-purpose building will house the six indoor tennis courts, four racquetball courts, an indoor playground and meeting rooms, in addition to six other outdoor tennis courts. It will also have the option to convert part of the tennis area into basketball or volleyball and to lay sod for futsal or soccer.
When the facility was approved by the tax court last year, Fee said it would be an asset to the local tennis community.
For years we went to Nashville, Louisville or Owensboro to play indoors, she said. Now able to play all year round in Bowling Green. This will give our youth tennis players a big boost.
The action at the tennis facility was one of a number of park-related items cleared by magistrates on Friday.
– A $12,806 outlay on Miracle Recreation for two 20-by-20-foot awnings at the Phil Moore Park dog park.
– A $2,800 item for Reynolds Sealing and Striping on the four pickleball courts in Basil Griffin Park.
– A $10,530 modification order for Sunbelt Construction to install curbs on the Soap Box Derby track in Phil Moore Park.
– A $3,960 modification order for additional concrete work to be done on the multipurpose building in Buchanon Park.
– An insurance covered expense of $1,525 for gate repairs at Buchanon Park.
– A $32,978.16 outlay to Legacy OPE for two mowers to replace those in Ephram White and Griffin’s parks.
– A $2,437.50 expense to McPeak Plumbing for repairs to a sewer line in Buchanon Park.
The magistrates also approved on second and final readings a zoning change from agriculture to single-family homes that is likely to lead to the development of a 300-lot single-family subdivision on 97.8 acres at the southern boundary of Buchanon Park along Nashville Road.
Another final repurposing approval, this change of 31 acres at 608 Skees Road near the Stuart Farms subdivision from agriculture to planned unit development is expected to result in the development of 69 single-family homes and 70 duplex-style attached single-family homes.
County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the tax court meeting scheduled for July 9 will be rescheduled for Tuesday, July 13, beginning at 9 a.m.