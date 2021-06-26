Colorado takes a hit from Nuggets, Avalanche to push sports betting to nearly $250 million in May, according to PlayColorado





LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ –Colorado’s sportsbooks grew again as interest in the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets playoffs increased the state’s betting volume nearly $250 million in May. The month’s results show how valuable the success of local teams can be to bookmakers, especially in the off-season for sports betting, according to PlayColorado, which tracks the state’s regulated sports betting market. “The U.S. jurisdictions that have performed best in the past two months tend to be those of: Colorado where a local team thrived or a local event attracted a lot of interest,” said Jessica Welman, analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayColorado.com. “The biggest takeaway is that Colorado’s Gamblers will remain engaged and that will prove important once the football season kicks off and robust growth returns.” Sportsbooks accepted $249.0 million in May bets online and in retail sportsbooks, or $8.0 million bets per day in May, according to data released Friday afternoon by the Colorado Division of Gaming. Those bets were up 1.9% from $244.5 million in betting in April and almost 10 times higher than $25.6 million in bets may 2020, the first month of sports betting in Colorado. May’s bets produced $15.2 million in gross gaming revenue, down 13.7% from $17.6 million in April only from $2.6 million in may 2020. After promotional credits, sportsbooks reported $5.9 million in net income from sports betting, yielding $635,641 in tax revenue. The country’s largest legal sports betting has been a mixed bag for the past two months, beginning a relatively slow slump in sports betting that will last into football season. Of the top 10 US markets that reported data for May, Colorado’s month-over-month increase in stakes was less than New Jersey (increase 8.9%) and Indiana (up to 7.6%), but greater than Iowa (down 2.9%), Michigan (-6.0%), and Pennsylvania (-6.7% down). Colorado’s handle fell 18.8% in April, but all 10 of the country’s largest markets saw at least a 13% drop in bets from March to April. “Colorado’s sportsbooks are in a good position relative to most other rule of law,” said Ian St. Clair, analyst for PlayColorado.com. “The season delay will remain a factor until the NFL and college football return. For now, however, the state sportsbooks are doing what they can to keep interest up by taking advantage of the opportunities, such as Nuggets playoffs and the Avs, as they come.” As the Nuggets began their playoff journey in May, the NBA boosted NBA $86.9 million in basketball betting, from $84.3 million in April. Baseball was the second most popular sport with $49.1 million, on from $48.3 million in April despite the battle of the Colorado Rockies. The Avalanche pushed hockey betting to $15.5 million from $10.6 million in April. table tennis ($10.3 million), football ($9.9 million), and tennis ($8.2 million) also aroused much interest from gamblers. “With both the Avalanche and Nuggets eliminated and the Colorado Rockies struggling, Colorado won’t be as lucky as the rest of the summer months,” said St. Clair. “But baseball’s All-Star Game should spark some interest, as well as an influx of out-of-state gamblers. And the state sportsbooks will be creative in maximizing interest in events like the Olympics.” For more, PlayColorado.com/revenue. About the PlayUSA.com network:

