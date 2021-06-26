K-State Assistant Tom Rees Named Women’s Head Tennis Coach at Incarnate Word | K-State Sports

Kansas State tennis assistant Tom Rees has his own program again. Incarnate Word University, a Division I school in San Antonio, hired Rees Friday.
Born in Worcestershire, England, Rees has served as the Wildcats’ top assistant on the staff of head coach Jordan Smiths since 2019. During Rees’ time in Manhattan, K-State has racked up 15 team wins, seven of which were cut during the 2020 coronavirus campaign.
This is a fantastic addition to Incarnate Word and their women’s tennis program, Smith said in a release. Tom will be fundamental in developing a winning culture for UIW in the Southland Conference. He will positively impact the student athletes, the community and the entire cardinal nation. This fits perfectly and I look forward to following his success for years to come.
Rees was instrumental in developing K-State sophomore Karine-Marion Job and junior Maria Linares into All-Big 12 performers. The pair earned that accolade as a doubles pair last season; Job also joined the team as a singles player.
According to the Tennis Recruiting Network, Rees recently helped the Wildcats sign one of the top-25 recruiting classes for 2021. It marks the program’s highest-ranking class since 2017.
The head coach position is old-fashioned for Rees. He previously helmed two different Division II schools: Illinois-Springfield (2014-16) and Lenoir-Rhyne College (2016-19).
In three seasons with Lenoir-Rhyne, Rees went 42-23 with the men’s team and 38-27 with the women’s team. Both programs set season records for wins in 2018-19 with the women finishing 18-5, while the men scored 18-4.
That season, the men’s team topped the national rankings for the first time in school history. The Bears finished number 20 in Division II that season. They also advanced to the semifinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament for the first time.
The women’s team also secured a spot in the conference tournament semifinals that year, finishing the season with a No. 33 national ranking.
Before taking over from Lenoir-Rhyne, he ran the Illinois-Springfields women’s and men’s programs for two years.
The women’s team set a record for wins in one season, with 11 wins in 2015-16. The men took 13 wins that year as they finished above .500 for the first time since the school joined Division II.
Rees played at UNC Asheville and racked up 67 wins in three seasons.
He was the Big South Conference Flight No. 2 doubles champion, as well as a two-time Big South all-academic team honoree.
He enrolled at Asheville after starting his college career in Tusculum where he turned 12-12 as a freshman. That year, the Pioneers reached the South Atlantic Conference championship game and were ranked number 28 nationally.
After his university career came to an end, he practiced his profession as a professional and in 2012 took part in the International Tennis Federations (ITF) circuit in Europe.
Rees, a certified professional tennis association (USPTA), elite professional coach and tennis performance coach of the United States, worked as a coach for a few ATP players: Jose Statham and Marcos Giron.
Rees received a bachelor’s degree in French from UNC Asheville in 2012. In 2014, he received a master’s degree in public administration from North Georgia.
